Five Brothers Determined to Endure Despite Persecution

Vladimir Kochnev

Born: 1979 (Orenburg)

Biography: Enjoyed fishing and soccer as a child. Worked as a metalworker and a television and radio repairman. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1993. Married his wife, Galina, in 2003

Personal Comments

How has your relationship with Jehovah grown through this experience?

I can confidently say that the time I spent in the detention center was the very best period in my relationship with God. I learned to have greater trust in Jehovah because I was all alone and had no control of the situation.

What advice would you give to others regarding how to use their time to prepare for persecution?

The fact is that persecution does not automatically make a person better or worse. Rather, it shows who a person really is on the inside. If we stick to a good spiritual routine and if we have good spiritual habits, then our faith will not suffer. It is not worth waiting for some special time to begin to strengthen ourselves spiritually. For example, we do not need to wait for some special event to occur to begin reading the Bible every day or developing a prayerful attitude.