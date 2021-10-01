OCTOBER 1, 2021
RUSSIA
Five Brothers Determined to Endure Despite Persecution
Time Line
The Industrialniy District Court of Orenburg will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Vladimir Kochnev, Vladislav Kolbanov, Pavel Lekontsev, Sergey Logunov, and Nikolay Zhugin. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence
March 1, 2021
More than a year after the case was returned to the prosecutor’s office, hearings began in the Industrialniy District Court of Orenburg
January 14, 2020
The criminal case was returned to the prosecutor’s office due to the vague nature of the accusation
August 3, 2018
Vladimir was released from a pretrial detention center after 79 days and placed under house arrest
May 16, 2018
Authorities searched the homes of 19 families in the Orenburg Region. Vladimir and Vladislav were sent to a temporary detention facility. Vladislav was released to house arrest three days later
May 14, 2018
The Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Orenburg Region initiated a criminal case against all five brothers
Profiles
As the legal battle over their faith has continued for more than three years, it is evident that our dear brothers are determined to remain loyal to Jehovah. It is equally clear that Jehovah is acting in loyalty towards them.—2 Samuel 22:26.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.