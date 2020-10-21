First Married Couple Placed in Pretrial Detention in Russia Face Criminal Conviction Along With Two Other Sisters

On the night of July 4, 2018, Brother Polyakov and his wife, Anastasia, were sleeping when an assault squad broke through the door of their apartment. Masked officers brutally beat Brother Polyakov. The officers arrested the couple and sent them to a pretrial detention center. They became the first married couple jailed following the 2017 Supreme Court ruling criminalizing the activity of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The Polyakovs spent five months in solitary confinement, separated from each other. This was followed by three months together under house arrest.

In May 2019, authorities conducted a new wave of illegal raids on the homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Omsk Region. As a result, Sisters Bektemirova and Dyusekeyeva were arrested. Their cases were added to the Polyakovs’ criminal case. The combined trial began on April 1, 2020.

We are confident that Jehovah will supply his servants with the strength needed to endure these injustices.—Ephesians 3:20.