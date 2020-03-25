First Conviction Overturned in Russia, Brother Alushkin and Five Others Win Appeal

On March 25, 2020, the Penza Regional Court overturned the conviction of Brothers Vladimir Alushkin, Vladimir Kulyasov, Andrey Magliv, and Denis Timoshin, as well as Sisters Tatyana Alushkina and Galiya Olkhova. Their cases will be sent for retrial.

As a result of winning the appeal, Brother Alushkin will be released from prison in the coming days. He and the others will remain under travel and other restrictions as they await retrial.