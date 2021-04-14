JULY 8, 2022
RUSSIA
Finding Strength in Prayer
The Pervomayskiy District Court of Izhevsk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Sergey Ashikhmin, Maksim Derendyaev, and Aleksandr Kutin. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
April 14, 2021
At least 12 homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses were searched by FSB agents. Sergey was interrogated for seven hours. Maksim and Aleksandr were detained and placed in jail
April 15, 2021
Maksim and Aleksandr were sent to a pretrial detention center
April 29, 2021
Aleksandr was released from pretrial detention
May 14, 2021
Aleksandr was placed under house arrest
July 9, 2021
Maxim was released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest
March 14, 2022
Criminal trial began
Profiles
Our brothers are facing injustice with confidence in Jehovah, who promises: “Do not be afraid, for I am with you.”—Isaiah 43:5.