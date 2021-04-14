Skip to content

Left to right: Brothers Sergey Ashikhmin, Maksim Derendyaev, and Aleksandr Kutin

JULY 8, 2022
RUSSIA

Finding Strength in Prayer

The Pervomayskiy District Court of Izhevsk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Sergey Ashikhmin, Maksim Derendyaev, and Aleksandr Kutin. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. April 14, 2021

    At least 12 homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses were searched by FSB agents. Sergey was interrogated for seven hours. Maksim and Aleksandr were detained and placed in jail

  2. April 15, 2021

    Maksim and Aleksandr were sent to a pretrial detention center

  3. April 29, 2021

    Aleksandr was released from pretrial detention

  4. May 14, 2021

    Aleksandr was placed under house arrest

  5. July 9, 2021

    Maxim was released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest

  6. March 14, 2022

    Criminal trial began

Profiles

Our brothers are facing injustice with confidence in Jehovah, who promises: “Do not be afraid, for I am with you.”—Isaiah 43:5.

 

