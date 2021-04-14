Finding Strength in Prayer

Sergey Ashikhmin

Born: 1973 (Zheshart, Komi Republic)

Biography: Worked as a security guard and later as a salesman. Recently had heart surgery and is unable to work

Learning that Jesus provided a ransom deeply touched his heart. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2001. Married Anastasiya in 2007

Personal Comments

In what situations have you found prayer to be an aid?

When our home was searched, everything happened very quickly. I did not have time for a long prayer, so just like Nehemiah in Bible times, I said a short, silent prayer and asked for wisdom, boldness, and courage.

Additionally, over the course of the investigation, I was asked a lot of tricky questions. I asked Jehovah to help me know when to keep my lips sealed and for the ability to speak when necessary.