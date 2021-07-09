SEPTEMBER 21, 2022
RUSSIA
Finding Reasons to Be Joyful
The Oktyabrskiy District Court of Krasnoyarsk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Aleksandr Filatov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
July 9, 2021
Criminal case initiated against Aleksandr. Accused of organizing the activities of an extremist organization
July 11, 2021
Home was searched
July 13, 2021
Detained and taken to Ministry of Internal Affairs
July 15, 2021
Sent to pretrial detention
January 20, 2022
Criminal trial began
Profile
Aleksandr’s example of faithfulness serves as a powerful reminder that Jehovah blesses those who serve him “with rejoicing and joy of heart.”—Deuteronomy 28:47.
a During the preparation of this article, Brother Filatov was in pretrial detention and it was not possible to obtain his personal comments.