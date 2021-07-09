Finding Reasons to Be Joyful

Aleksandr Filatov

Born: 1984 (Sharypovo, Krasnoyarsk Territory)

Biography: Worked as an engineer and an electrician

His mother introduced him to the truth. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1994

Married Yelena in 2007. They have two sons

Personal Comments from Aleksandr’s wife, Yelena

What helps Aleksandr cope while in pretrial detention?

Aleksandr keeps a journal of all the blessings he is experiencing. In it, he makes note of the reasons he has to be joyful. He tries to find the positive in challenges that arise. He also says that reading the Bible and prayer help him to maintain his balance.

I also try to support Aleksandr. When preparing to write to him, I look for something that might encourage him, such as my thoughts on specific Bible verses I’ve read or words of encouragement that brothers and sisters have shared with me.