Brother Aleksandr Filatov

SEPTEMBER 21, 2022
RUSSIA

Finding Reasons to Be Joyful

The Oktyabrskiy District Court of Krasnoyarsk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Aleksandr Filatov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. July 9, 2021

    Criminal case initiated against Aleksandr. Accused of organizing the activities of an extremist organization

  2. July 11, 2021

    Home was searched

  3. July 13, 2021

    Detained and taken to Ministry of Internal Affairs

  4. July 15, 2021

    Sent to pretrial detention

  5. January 20, 2022

    Criminal trial began

Profile

Aleksandr’s example of faithfulness serves as a powerful reminder that Jehovah blesses those who serve him “with rejoicing and joy of heart.”—Deuteronomy 28:47.

a During the preparation of this article, Brother Filatov was in pretrial detention and it was not possible to obtain his personal comments.

 

