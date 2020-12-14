SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
RUSSIA
Fighting Discouragement With a Positive Attitude
The Solnechniy District Court of the Khabarovsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Boris Yagovitov. The prosecutor has requested a sentence of five years in prison along with another two years and 11 months of restrictions. The verdict is expected to be announced on October 10, 2022.
Time Line
December 14, 2020
Investigators analyzed audio recordings of conversations between Boris and an undercover operative who feigned interest in the Bible
May 14, 2021
Criminal case initiated against Boris. Accused of participating in the meetings of an extremist organization and trying to recruit new members
June 5, 2021
Interrogated along with Nataliya while their home was searched. He was then placed in temporary detention
June 7, 2021
Released from temporary detention and placed under house arrest
December 29, 2021
Criminal trial began. During the hearing, the prosecutor demanded that Boris be placed in pretrial detention after claiming that he had violated the conditions of house arrest. Authorities placed him in pretrial detention
February 24, 2022
The case was returned to the prosecutor due to procedural violations on the part of the investigators. However, Boris was not released from pretrial detention
June 20, 2022
Criminal trial resumed
Profile
Boris and Nataliya have set a fine example of focusing their minds on righteous and praiseworthy things. We are confident that “the God of peace” will continue to be with them.—Philippians 4:8, 9.
a During the preparation of this article, Brother Yagovitov was in pretrial detention. It was not possible to obtain comments from him.