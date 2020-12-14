Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Brother Boris Yagovitov and his wife, Nataliya

SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
RUSSIA

Fighting Discouragement With a Positive Attitude

Fighting Discouragement With a Positive Attitude

The Solnechniy District Court of the Khabarovsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Boris Yagovitov. The prosecutor has requested a sentence of five years in prison along with another two years and 11 months of restrictions. The verdict is expected to be announced on October 10, 2022.

Time Line

  1. December 14, 2020

    Investigators analyzed audio recordings of conversations between Boris and an undercover operative who feigned interest in the Bible

  2. May 14, 2021

    Criminal case initiated against Boris. Accused of participating in the meetings of an extremist organization and trying to recruit new members

  3. June 5, 2021

    Interrogated along with Nataliya while their home was searched. He was then placed in temporary detention

  4. June 7, 2021

    Released from temporary detention and placed under house arrest

  5. December 29, 2021

    Criminal trial began. During the hearing, the prosecutor demanded that Boris be placed in pretrial detention after claiming that he had violated the conditions of house arrest. Authorities placed him in pretrial detention

  6. February 24, 2022

    The case was returned to the prosecutor due to procedural violations on the part of the investigators. However, Boris was not released from pretrial detention

  7. June 20, 2022

    Criminal trial resumed

Profile

Boris and Nataliya have set a fine example of focusing their minds on righteous and praiseworthy things. We are confident that “the God of peace” will continue to be with them.—Philippians 4:8, 9.

a During the preparation of this article, Brother Yagovitov was in pretrial detention. It was not possible to obtain comments from him.

 

You May Also Like

LEGAL DEVELOPMENTS

Imprisoned for Their Faith​—Russia

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia have been imprisoned for their faith. Learn their history, and get a printable list of any Witnesses currently in prison.

NEWS RELEASES

Fighting Discouragement With a Positive Attitude

English
Fighting Discouragement With a Positive Attitude
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702022073/univ/art/702022073_univ_sqr_xl.jpg