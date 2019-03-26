DECEMBER 9, 2022
RUSSIA
“Fervent Prayer Is What Helps Me”
The Metallurgicheskiy District Court of Chelyabinsk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Irina Mikhaylenko. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
We are encouraged by Irina’s zeal and trust in Jehovah, who continues to guard “the lives of his loyal ones.”—Psalm 97:10.
Time Line
March 26, 2019
Searches carried out in the homes of ten families of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Chelyabinsk area, including Irina’s home
August 31, 2021
Criminal case initiated
October 22, 2021
Home searched again. Taken for interrogation. Placed under travel restrictions
October 27, 2021
Officially charged with participating in the activities of a banned religious organization
September 7, 2022
Criminal trial began