Sister Irina Mikhaylenko

DECEMBER 9, 2022
RUSSIA

“Fervent Prayer Is What Helps Me”

The Metallurgicheskiy District Court of Chelyabinsk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Irina Mikhaylenko. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

We are encouraged by Irina’s zeal and trust in Jehovah, who continues to guard “the lives of his loyal ones.”—Psalm 97:10.

Time Line

  1. March 26, 2019

    Searches carried out in the homes of ten families of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Chelyabinsk area, including Irina’s home

  2. August 31, 2021

    Criminal case initiated

  3. October 22, 2021

    Home searched again. Taken for interrogation. Placed under travel restrictions

  4. October 27, 2021

    Officially charged with participating in the activities of a banned religious organization

  5. September 7, 2022

    Criminal trial began

 

“Fervent Prayer Is What Helps Me”

