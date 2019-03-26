Irina Mikhaylenko

Born: 1969 (Chelyabinsk, Chelyabinsk Region)

Biography: Director and cofounder of a law firm

Fulfillment of Bible prophecy and the practicality of Bible principles captured her interest. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1997

Personal Comments

What helps you to maintain your peace of mind?

I have been helped by the example of Jesus praying intensely when he was distressed in the garden of Gethsemane. Even after an angel strengthened him, he continued to pray earnestly. (Luke 22:41-44) When I am feeling anxious or frightened, fervent prayer is what helps me as well.

Additionally, I appreciate what Brother Dmitriy Mikhaylov, who is also undergoing a criminal trial, said in his interview: “The more we concentrate on what we had before, the more we suffer. The quicker we accept the new circumstances, the quicker our joy returns to us along with the opportunity to make good use of the new circumstances.” This left quite an impression on me, and following that advice brings me great joy and motivates me to stay as active as possible.