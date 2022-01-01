MARCH 11, 2022
RUSSIA
Fellow Witnesses Loyally Support Brother Konstantin Bazhenov During His Imprisonment, Release, and Deportation
Konstantin Bazhenov is one of the first of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia to serve out a prison sentence since the Supreme Court ban in 2017. After being imprisoned for over a year and a half, he was granted early release on May 5, 2021, and subsequently deported.