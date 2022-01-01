Skip to content

MARCH 11, 2022
RUSSIA

Fellow Witnesses Loyally Support Brother Konstantin Bazhenov During His Imprisonment, Release, and Deportation

Konstantin Bazhenov is one of the first of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia to serve out a prison sentence since the Supreme Court ban in 2017. After being imprisoned for over a year and a half, he was granted early release on May 5, 2021, and subsequently deported.

Imprisoned for Their Faith​—Russia

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia have been imprisoned for their faith. Learn their history, and get a printable list of any Witnesses currently in prison.

