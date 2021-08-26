Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Brother Andrey Sazonov

AUGUST 26, 2021
RUSSIA

Father of Two Threatened With 15 Years in Prison for His Faith

Father of Two Threatened With 15 Years in Prison for His Faith

Time Line

  1. The Uray City Court of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area—Yugra will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Andrey Sazonov. * He is facing up to 15 years in prison

  2. June 22, 2020

    Andrey’s criminal trial began

  3. August 22, 2019

    Released from house arrest and placed under travel and other court-imposed restrictions

  4. February 26, 2019

    Transferred to house arrest

  5. February 6, 2019

    Placed in a temporary holding facility, and two days later, after a search of his workplace and his vehicle, was transferred to a pretrial detention center

  6. January 31, 2019

    Criminally charged with “organizing and participating in the activities of an extremist organization”

Profile

We appreciate the fine example our brothers and sisters in Russia are setting as this persecution continues. We are confident that Jehovah will continue to make them “bold and strong.”—Psalm 138:3.

^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.

 

Learn More

LEGAL DEVELOPMENTS

Imprisoned for Their Faith—Russia

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia have been imprisoned for their faith. Learn their history, and get a printable list of any Witnesses currently in prison.

NEWS RELEASES

Father of Two Threatened With 15 Years in Prison for His Faith

English
Father of Two Threatened With 15 Years in Prison for His Faith
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702021163/univ/art/702021163_univ_sqr_xl.jpg