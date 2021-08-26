Father of Two Threatened With 15 Years in Prison for His Faith

Andrey Sazonov

Born: 1980 (Moscow)

Biography: Works as an administrator for a large heating company. Married Viktoria, an English teacher, in 2002. They have one daughter, Irina (Ira), and one son, Vyacheslav (Slava)

Began to study the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses in the early 1990’s, and was baptized in 1997

Personal Comments

What has been your most difficult challenge?

Probably the most difficult thing was being separated from my loved ones and realizing that I could not do anything to help them. It was very worrisome to think about how my family would cope with everything. I was also really concerned for the brothers and sisters because our home was not the only one searched.

What helped you stay positive during your time in pretrial detention?

I came to understand that I didn’t belong to myself in detention. At times, I didn’t know what the next minute would bring. The door to the cell would open and they would take me somewhere. I had to learn to have the proper attitude about this. When all these events began to unfold, the words at Romans 12:21 came to mind, where it says: “Do not let yourself be conquered by the evil, but keep conquering the evil with the good.” I have seen how this principle worked many times in my life. So I decided that no matter how I was treated, I would act kindly all the same. I tried to be polite and kind to everyone. I tried not to be angry with those who were responsible for what happened to me. It is nice to see how people change when you treat them with unexpected kindness. This brings so much joy!

Even before these trials came into the life of my family, I learned two songs by heart, “Never Give Up” and “Give Me Courage.” These songs are particularly touching to me. I sang them frequently while I was imprisoned. This strengthened me and gave me the power to keep on enduring.

What advice would you give to others about how to use their time to prepare for possible persecution?

Waste no time in strengthening your spirituality, and be fully occupied in doing Jehovah’s work right now. . . . The more you are occupied with things that make Jehovah happy, the less time you have to spend on distractions that can weaken your faith.