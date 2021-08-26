AUGUST 26, 2021
RUSSIA
Father of Two Threatened With 15 Years in Prison for His Faith
Time Line
The Uray City Court of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area—Yugra will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Andrey Sazonov. * He is facing up to 15 years in prison
June 22, 2020
Andrey’s criminal trial began
August 22, 2019
Released from house arrest and placed under travel and other court-imposed restrictions
February 26, 2019
Transferred to house arrest
February 6, 2019
Placed in a temporary holding facility, and two days later, after a search of his workplace and his vehicle, was transferred to a pretrial detention center
January 31, 2019
Criminally charged with “organizing and participating in the activities of an extremist organization”
Profile
We appreciate the fine example our brothers and sisters in Russia are setting as this persecution continues. We are confident that Jehovah will continue to make them “bold and strong.”—Psalm 138:3.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.