Families Endure Persecution With Jehovah’s Support

Vladimir Melnik

Born: 1965 (Donetsk, Ukraine)

Biography: Served as a military officer. Later worked as an engineer

Married Irina in 1987. They have three daughters. Son died in 1991

Raised as an atheist. Both he and his wife became interested in the Bible after studying about Jesus’ life. Baptized in 1992

Personal Comments From Vladimir’s Wife, Irina

In what ways has Vladimir focused on others while in detention?

Vladimir continues to share thoughts for family worship with our daughters and me [through his letters]. He often does this using poetry, parables, illustrations, brainteasers, crossword puzzles, and Bible quotes.

He even conducted a Bible study with one of the inmates. . . . This young man has since been transferred to a different city. Vladimir says he is sharing what he has learned with the prisoners there.