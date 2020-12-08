Skip to content

From left to right: Brothers Vladimir Melnik, Vladimir Piskarev, and Artur Putintsev

MAY 20, 2022
RUSSIA

Families Endure Persecution With Jehovah’s Support

The Sovietskiy District Court of the City of Oryol will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Vladimir Melnik, Vladimir Piskarev, and Artur Putintsev. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. December 8, 2020

    A criminal case was opened against Brothers Melnik, Piskarev, and Putintsev

  2. December 9, 2020

    Law enforcement officers searched the homes of eight families of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Oryol, including those of the three brothers. They were sent to a temporary detention facility

  3. December 11, 2020

    Brothers Melnik and Piskarev were sent to a pretrial detention center

  4. December 14, 2020

    Brother Putintsev was sent to a pretrial detention center

  5. January 19, 2021

    Authorities were informed that Brother Piskarev had several medical emergencies but was denied medical attention and medication

  6. January 21, 2021

    Brother Piskarev was allowed to receive medication delivered by his wife but was still denied medical attention

  7. June 24, 2021

    Brother Piskarev was examined at a hospital, and it was determined he had suffered a stroke. He was returned to the pretrial detention center despite his medical condition

  8. October 29, 2021

    The brothers were officially charged with organizing the activities of an extremist organization

  9. January 31, 2022

    The criminal trial began

Profiles

Though these families are temporarily separated, we are comforted by knowing that nothing has separated them from Jehovah’s loving care and protection.—Romans 8:38, 39.

^ ^ ^ Because Brothers Melnik, Piskarev, and Putintsev are currently in pretrial detention, it was not possible to obtain comments from them.

 

Families Endure Persecution With Jehovah's Support
