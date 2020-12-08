MAY 20, 2022
RUSSIA
Families Endure Persecution With Jehovah’s Support
The Sovietskiy District Court of the City of Oryol will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Vladimir Melnik, Vladimir Piskarev, and Artur Putintsev. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
December 8, 2020
A criminal case was opened against Brothers Melnik, Piskarev, and Putintsev
December 9, 2020
Law enforcement officers searched the homes of eight families of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Oryol, including those of the three brothers. They were sent to a temporary detention facility
December 11, 2020
Brothers Melnik and Piskarev were sent to a pretrial detention center
December 14, 2020
Brother Putintsev was sent to a pretrial detention center
January 19, 2021
Authorities were informed that Brother Piskarev had several medical emergencies but was denied medical attention and medication
January 21, 2021
Brother Piskarev was allowed to receive medication delivered by his wife but was still denied medical attention
June 24, 2021
Brother Piskarev was examined at a hospital, and it was determined he had suffered a stroke. He was returned to the pretrial detention center despite his medical condition
October 29, 2021
The brothers were officially charged with organizing the activities of an extremist organization
January 31, 2022
The criminal trial began
Profiles
Though these families are temporarily separated, we are comforted by knowing that nothing has separated them from Jehovah’s loving care and protection.—Romans 8:38, 39.