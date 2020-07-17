Skip to content

Left to right: Sister Irina Sidorova, Sister Matrena Spiriadi, and Brother Aleksandr Vergunov

DECEMBER 28, 2021
RUSSIA

Faithful Witnesses Confident of Jehovah’s Support

Time Line

  1. The Abakan City Court of the Republic of Khakassia will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Matrena Spiriadi and Brother Aleksandr Vergunov. Sister Irina Sidorova, originally involved in the case, sadly passed away. The prosecutor has requested that Sister Spiriadi and Brother Vergunov be sentenced to five years in prison

  2. March 30, 2021

    Security officials searched the homes of Matrena and Aleksandr

  3. July 17, 2020

    Irina died from post-surgery complications

  4. May 20, 2020

    Authorities interrogated Irina, suspecting her of what they deem extremist activity

  5. May 19, 2020

    Authorities interrogated Aleksandr, suspecting him of what they deem extremist activity

  6. April 20, 2020

    A criminal case was launched against Aleksandr, Irina, and Matrena

Profiles

We are confident that our God, Jehovah, sees and appreciates each of his loyal servants. We know that he will never fail to care for these dear ones.—Isaiah 49:15.

 

NEWS RELEASES

English
