Faithful Witnesses Confident of Jehovah’s Support

Matrena Spiriadi

Born: 1953 (Borodino, Krasnoyarsk Territory)

Biography: The youngest of 11 children. Enjoys gardening and showing hospitality

After struggling to cope with the loss of her mother, found comfort in the resurrection hope. Cares for her disabled grandson. Baptized in 1994

Personal Comments

What blessings have you experienced during this difficult time?

I live with my grandson, Daniel, who suffers from cerebral palsy. He is studying the Bible, which makes me happy. We pray and prepare for the meetings together.

How are the brothers and sisters supporting you?

They are always there, caring for us. They bring us groceries, take us to the hospital, and help with the gardening. . . . I am grateful to Jehovah for giving me such a family.