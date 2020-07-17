DECEMBER 28, 2021
Faithful Witnesses Confident of Jehovah’s Support
Time Line
The Abakan City Court of the Republic of Khakassia will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Matrena Spiriadi and Brother Aleksandr Vergunov. Sister Irina Sidorova, originally involved in the case, sadly passed away. The prosecutor has requested that Sister Spiriadi and Brother Vergunov be sentenced to five years in prison
March 30, 2021
Security officials searched the homes of Matrena and Aleksandr
July 17, 2020
Irina died from post-surgery complications
May 20, 2020
Authorities interrogated Irina, suspecting her of what they deem extremist activity
May 19, 2020
Authorities interrogated Aleksandr, suspecting him of what they deem extremist activity
April 20, 2020
A criminal case was launched against Aleksandr, Irina, and Matrena
Profiles
We are confident that our God, Jehovah, sees and appreciates each of his loyal servants. We know that he will never fail to care for these dear ones.—Isaiah 49:15.