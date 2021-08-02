Faithful Older Ones Remain Joyful Despite Convictions

Born: 1952

Sentence: Six-year suspended prison sentence, including five years of probation and one year of restrictions on travel

Baptized: 1998

Personal Comments

How has the suspended sentence affected you and your family?

A suspended sentence is certainly better than prison time. However, it is difficult to find work at my age with a conviction on my record. And given the current prices for groceries, medication, and medical services, my pension is very small.

What health problems are you facing, and how are you coping with these?

I suffer from osteoarthritis in my knees. I left the detention center suffering from pneumonia, as there were smokers in my cell. My lungs still have problems. I try to follow the doctors’ recommendations and find a way to maintain my health to the degree that I’m able so that I can continue doing Jehovah’s will.

In what specific ways has Jehovah helped you since your court trial ended?

The brothers and sisters have been a real help. The words recorded at Psalm 133:1 are so true. Coming to know and experience love like that was a blessing that outweighed being convicted. We could never have imagined that we would strike up friendships with so many brothers and sisters. I have seen how Jehovah arranged everything, how he cares for us through the brotherhood, how tender he is with us, and with what blessings he surrounds us in the most difficult of circumstances. Having seen all that, how could I not continue to serve such a loving and great God? Anything else is simply unthinkable.