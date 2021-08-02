AUGUST 2, 2021
RUSSIA
Faithful Older Ones Remain Joyful Despite Convictions
Since the 2017 ban on the legal entities of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia, authorities have arbitrarily targeted brothers and sisters—as young as 18 and as old as 89—throughout the country. As of July 2021, 18 brothers and sisters aged 60 and over have been convicted and sentenced merely for their peaceful worship. Three are currently in prison. * The 2021 Governing Body Update #4 highlighted the appalling attacks on our elderly brothers and sisters.
How have our dear older ones endured criminal prosecution? We are happy to provide some encouraging expressions from several of our faithful fellow believers.
We are grateful for the fine example of our faithful older ones in Russia. Their courageous stand for righteousness is worthy of imitation and, more importantly, beautiful in God’s eyes.—Proverbs 16:31.
^ par. 2 Sister Valentina Baranovskaya, aged 70, is serving a two-year prison sentence. Brother Aleksandr Ivshin, aged 63, is serving a seven-and-a-half-year sentence. And Brother Yuriy Savelyev, aged 68, is serving a six-year prison sentence.