DECEMBER 21, 2021
RUSSIA
Faithful Examples and Prayer to Her Best Friend, Jehovah, Strengthen Sister Yelena Menchikova
Time Line
December 15, 2021
The Cherkessk City Court of the Karachayevo-Circassian Republic convicted Sister Yelena Menchikova and imposed a suspended prison sentence of five years. She is not required to go to prison at this time
June 9, 2021
The criminal trial began
March 9, 2021
The investigator initiated a second criminal case, this time for “developing a criminal plan” to include others in the activities of an extremist organization
February 10, 2021
The investigator denied Yelena’s petition to dismiss the case after she explained her actions by quoting from the Bible. According to the investigator, it was the use of Biblical texts that confirmed the “criminal nature” of her activities
November 12, 2020
Authorities searched Yelena’s home for the second time
November 3, 2020
The investigator opened a criminal case against her for singing songs and praying to Jehovah
December 16, 2019
FSB officers in Cherkessk searched the homes of 12 families of Jehovah’s Witnesses, including Yelena’s
Profile
We pray that Jehovah will continue to comfort and strengthen Yelena and all of his loyal servants facing trials.—Psalm 119:49, 50.