Sister Yelena Menchikova

DECEMBER 21, 2021
RUSSIA

Faithful Examples and Prayer to Her Best Friend, Jehovah, Strengthen Sister Yelena Menchikova

Time Line

  1. December 15, 2021

    The Cherkessk City Court of the Karachayevo-Circassian Republic convicted Sister Yelena Menchikova and imposed a suspended prison sentence of five years. She is not required to go to prison at this time

  2. June 9, 2021

    The criminal trial began

  3. March 9, 2021

    The investigator initiated a second criminal case, this time for “developing a criminal plan” to include others in the activities of an extremist organization

  4. February 10, 2021

    The investigator denied Yelena’s petition to dismiss the case after she explained her actions by quoting from the Bible. According to the investigator, it was the use of Biblical texts that confirmed the “criminal nature” of her activities

  5. November 12, 2020

    Authorities searched Yelena’s home for the second time

  6. November 3, 2020

    The investigator opened a criminal case against her for singing songs and praying to Jehovah

  7. December 16, 2019

    FSB officers in Cherkessk searched the homes of 12 families of Jehovah’s Witnesses, including Yelena’s

Profile

We pray that Jehovah will continue to comfort and strengthen Yelena and all of his loyal servants facing trials.—Psalm 119:49, 50.

 

