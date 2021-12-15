Faithful Examples and Prayer to Her Best Friend, Jehovah, Strengthen Sister Yelena Menchikova

Yelena Menchikova

Born: 1964 (Zaporzhye, Ukraine)

Biography: Grew up in an orphanage. Worked on the construction of a nuclear power station, which led to health problems. Has worked as an architect since 2003

Was an atheist. Studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses convinced her that there is a creator with a meaningful purpose for the earth. Baptized in 1995. Enjoys hiking and drawing

Personal Comments

How has prayer helped you to strengthen your relationship with Jehovah?

I [enjoy] praying for a long time when out in nature, surrounded by God’s creation. . . . I have learned to pour my heart out to Jehovah and to share with him all my thoughts, feelings, and anxieties. As Jehovah continuously supplies me with inner peace and calm, it draws me closer and closer to him.

Jehovah has been my very best Friend and is always quick to help me with any trouble I face. Whether things are going well for me or not, he is always just a prayer away.

How do the examples of faithful women in the Bible help you?

I find the examples of faithful women such as Sarah, Rahab, Hannah, and Mary to be very beneficial. . . . These women faced tremendous challenges. Despite this, they did the best they could to act with boldness and put up a hard fight for the faith, and Jehovah rewarded them for their loyalty.