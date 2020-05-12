Faith on Trial in Lesozavodsk

Yevgeniy Grinenko

Born: 1970 (Lesozavodsk)

Biography: A woodworker by trade. From 1994 until his arrest, worked as an operator of a lumber-drying kiln. Enjoys fishing and foraging for mushrooms. Began studying the Bible in 1997. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1999

Personal Comments

How were you able to maintain your joy while in the pretrial detention center?

Constantly calling to mind different scriptures and applying them to my circumstances helped me remain joyful. I realized that although experiencing fiery persecution is difficult, it fulfills Bible prophecies. Also, personal study reminded me that many brothers and sisters have undergone similar trials while maintaining their faithfulness and loyalty to Jehovah. This gave me the confidence that I too would be able to endure my trials.

What motivates you not to give up?

The things that are taking place in the world clearly show that this system is near its conclusion. I only need to endure a little longer until I see the final prophecies concerning its destruction fulfilled.