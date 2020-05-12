MAY 19, 2022
RUSSIA
Faith on Trial in Lesozavodsk
The Lesozavodskiy District Court of the Primorye Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Yevgeniy Grinenko and Sergey Kobelev and Sister Svetlana Yefremova. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
May 12, 2020
A criminal case was initiated against Yevgeniy for organizing the activities of an “extremist” organization. FSB officers were dispatched to search the homes of Yevgeniy and Sergey. Other officers went to Sergey’s workplace and detained him. He was interrogated for four hours and released. Yevgeniy was also detained and placed in a temporary holding facility
May 14, 2020
The court ordered that Yevgeniy be held in a pretrial detention center
May 29, 2020
Authorities transferred Yevgeniy to a pretrial detention center in Spassk-Dalny
July 8, 2020
The court released Yevgeniy from pretrial detention and placed him under house arrest
February 6, 2021
Yevgeniy was released from house arrest but ordered not to leave the area
March 8, 2021
A criminal case was officially initiated against Sergey for participating in the activities of an “extremist” organization
April 6, 2021
Svetlana was added to the case
