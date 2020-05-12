Skip to content

From left to right: Brothers Yevgeniy Grinenko and Sergey Kobelev and Sister Svetlana Yefremova

MAY 19, 2022
RUSSIA

Faith on Trial in Lesozavodsk

The Lesozavodskiy District Court of the Primorye Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Yevgeniy Grinenko and Sergey Kobelev and Sister Svetlana Yefremova. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. May 12, 2020

    A criminal case was initiated against Yevgeniy for organizing the activities of an “extremist” organization. FSB officers were dispatched to search the homes of Yevgeniy and Sergey. Other officers went to Sergey’s workplace and detained him. He was interrogated for four hours and released. Yevgeniy was also detained and placed in a temporary holding facility

  2. May 14, 2020

    The court ordered that Yevgeniy be held in a pretrial detention center

  3. May 29, 2020

    Authorities transferred Yevgeniy to a pretrial detention center in Spassk-Dalny

  4. July 8, 2020

    The court released Yevgeniy from pretrial detention and placed him under house arrest

  5. February 6, 2021

    Yevgeniy was released from house arrest but ordered not to leave the area

  6. March 8, 2021

    A criminal case was officially initiated against Sergey for participating in the activities of an “extremist” organization

  7. April 6, 2021

    Svetlana was added to the case

Profiles

Our faithful brothers and sisters set encouraging examples of courageously entering “into the Kingdom of God through many tribulations.”—Acts 14:22.

 

