AUGUST 18, 2022
RUSSIA
Faith in Jehovah Conquers Fear of Persecution
The Novosibirsk District Court of the Novosibirsk Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Valeriy Maletskov and Sister Marina Chaplykina. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
2018
A man who was studying the Bible and attending meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses prior to the ban began cooperating with FSB agents in Novosibirsk, collecting information about those attending meetings
April 19, 2019
Based on information provided by the informant, searches were conducted in six homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Novosibirsk. A criminal case was initiated against Valeriy Maletskov and Marina Chaplykina. Both were placed in temporary detention centers after being arrested
April 21, 2019
Both were released from temporary detention. Valeriy was placed under house arrest, and Marina Chaplykina was placed under travel restrictions
February 21, 2022
Valeriy was officially charged with organizing the activities of an extremist organization. Marina Chaplykina was charged with financing and participating in the activities of an extremist organization
March 30, 2022
The criminal trial began
Profiles
The successful perseverance of those confronting persecution for their faith is evidence of Jehovah’s blessing and protection.—1 John 5:4.