Left: Sister Marina Chaplykina. Right: Brother Valeriy Maletskov and his wife, Marina

AUGUST 18, 2022
RUSSIA

Faith in Jehovah Conquers Fear of Persecution

The Novosibirsk District Court of the Novosibirsk Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Valeriy Maletskov and Sister Marina Chaplykina. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. 2018

    A man who was studying the Bible and attending meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses prior to the ban began cooperating with FSB agents in Novosibirsk, collecting information about those attending meetings

  2. April 19, 2019

    Based on information provided by the informant, searches were conducted in six homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Novosibirsk. A criminal case was initiated against Valeriy Maletskov and Marina Chaplykina. Both were placed in temporary detention centers after being arrested

  3. April 21, 2019

    Both were released from temporary detention. Valeriy was placed under house arrest, and Marina Chaplykina was placed under travel restrictions

  4. February 21, 2022

    Valeriy was officially charged with organizing the activities of an extremist organization. Marina Chaplykina was charged with financing and participating in the activities of an extremist organization

  5. March 30, 2022

    The criminal trial began

Profiles

The successful perseverance of those confronting persecution for their faith is evidence of Jehovah’s blessing and protection.—1 John 5:4.

 

