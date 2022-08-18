Faith in Jehovah Conquers Fear of Persecution

Marina Chaplykina

Born: 1971 (Novosibirsk)

Biography: Works as a hairdresser. Raised a daughter as a single mother

After being contacted in the door-to-door ministry, began to study with Jehovah’s Witnesses after seeing God’s name in her Bible. Baptized in 2004

Personal Comments

How have you benefited by following theocratic direction?

As the situation in the country began to change, I recognized how critical it was that I pay careful attention to the direction provided by the brothers and apply it as quickly as possible. When the arrests and searches began in other parts of the country, I took note of what happened, what was seized, and how our brothers conducted themselves. That information helped me to prepare myself and my home for the events that were soon to follow.

How has prayer strengthened you?

When they arrested me, the first thing that came to mind was the example of Nehemiah. Like him, I said a brief prayer to Jehovah and asked him to give me peace in my heart. I was very calm as they took me home to conduct the search. I could see that these operatives were just people doing their job. My daughter, Nataliya, came home a little while later. The police officers noticed that she was not surprised at finding them searching our home. One of the officers asked my daughter why she was not afraid, to which another officer replied: “They were expecting us.” Right then I realized: ‘There is Jehovah’s answer to my prayer. Even others can see how calm we are.’