Left to right: Brother Rinat Kiramov and his wife, Galina; Brother Sergey Korolev and his wife, Yekaterina; and Brother Sergey Kosyanenko and his wife, Olga

MARCH 29, 2023
RUSSIA

Experiencing Jehovah’s Support While Detained

The Ahktubinskiy District Court of the Astrakhan Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Rinat Kiramov, Sergey Korolev, and Sergey Kosyanenko. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profiles

We are comforted to know that Jehovah continues to prove himself a refuge for his faithful servants, placing his ‘everlasting arms beneath us.’—Deuteronomy 33:27.

Time Line

  1. November 9, 2021

    Criminal case initiated. Authorities search 15 homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Akhtubinsk and Znamensk, including those of Brothers Kiramov, Korolev, and Kosyanenko

  2. November 10, 2021

    Sergey Korolev arrested

  3. November 11, 2021

    Rinat Kiramov and Sergey Kosyanenko arrested. All three brothers sent to pretrial detention

  4. November 14, 2022

    Criminal trial began

NEWS RELEASES

English
