Examples of Faith From the Past Strengthen Russian Brothers Facing Trials in the Present

Brother Vladimir Ermolaev, Jr., and his wife, Valeriya

Vladimir, Jr.’s grandmother Anna Ermolaeva learned the truth in 1953 in the village of Serebrovo, Irkutsk Region. She became the first native of the village to be baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Anna was strongly opposed by her neighbors and even her own mother, who never spoke to her again.

When the authorities learned that Anna was preaching, they accused her of being a danger to her son, Vladimir, Sr., and threatened to take him away.

The brothers and sisters in Anna’s congregation composed a letter attesting to her good example as a mother. A brother carried the letter to Moscow and delivered it to then-leader Nikita Khrushchev. Remarkably, Khrushchev ordered an inquiry into the matter. Anna was exonerated, and her son was not taken by the authorities.

Anna also had a daughter, named Nadezhda. In 1970, she was hospitalized with acute stomach pain. Doctors operated before correctly diagnosing her illness. During the hasty surgery, the doctors insisted that she needed a blood transfusion. Both mother and daughter refused to compromise their faith. Ignoring their wishes, the doctors transfused Nadezhda with incompatible blood. Sadly, she died a short time later. To hide the mistake, local authorities condemned Anna in a widely distributed newspaper, falsely reporting that Anna “sacrificed her child.”

This sad development had an unexpected effect on Anna’s husband, Valentin. He had always allowed Anna to instill Scriptural values in their children but did not adopt them himself. When he saw how Anna’s fellow believers supported his family during this difficult time, he decided to study the Bible and then became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Brother Vladimir Ermolaev, Sr., and his wife, Lyubov

Anna and Valentin continued to train their son, Vladimir, Sr., to follow Bible principles. When he became an adult, he married a faithful sister named Lyubov. Vladimir and Lyubov, in turn, instilled in their son, Vladimir, Jr., a deep appreciation for spiritual things.

In February 2020, authorities raided the home of Vladimir, Jr., and his wife, Valeriya. Vladimir, Jr., was arrested, detained, and then placed under house arrest for almost two months. He now awaits sentencing for the charge of organizing the activities of a banned organization. If convicted, he could be imprisoned for as many as 15 years. Instead of focusing on the potential verdict, Vladimir, Jr., contemplates the pattern of loyalty set by his parents and grandparents.

“It is a privilege to suffer for the sake of our Father’s name,” Vladimir, Jr., says. “My parents and grandparents endured difficult times and remained faithful. I will be able to do so as well.”

Much like Oleg and Vladimir, Jr., many Witnesses in Russia treasure the solid spiritual foundation laid down by their loyal Witness relatives. May all of us reflect on the examples of those who have endured in the past and those who are currently enduring persecution, and may we “imitate their faith.”—Hebrews 13:7.