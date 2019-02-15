JULY 26, 2022
RUSSIA
Enduring With Courage and Joy
The Surgut City Court of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area—Yugra will soon announce its verdict in the case involving 17 brothers and one sister. Among them are Brothers Vasiliy Burenesku, Viktor Fefilov, Igor Kobotov, Igor Petrov, Leonid Rysikov, Igor Trifonov, and Brother Pavel Romashov and his wife, Sister Viola Shepel. a The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
February 15, 2019
Police officers searched numerous homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Surgut and in nearby cities. Seven brothers reported being tortured during the interrogation. Three brothers were placed in pretrial detention and another brother was later ordered to enter a psychiatric hospital
October 3, 2019
Viktor, Igor Kobotov, Igor Petrov, Leonid, Igor Trifonov, Pavel, and Viola were added to the list of extremists
October 10, 2019
Vasiliy was added to the list of extremists
July 23, 2020
Igor Petrov’s home was searched a second time, and more personal effects were confiscated
October 29, 2021
Criminal trial began
Profiles
We are convinced that whatever ‘tribulation, distress, persecution, or danger’ our brothers and sisters experience, with Jehovah’s love and support they will be “completely victorious.”—Romans 8:35, 37.