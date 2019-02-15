Skip to content

From left to right, top row: Brothers Vasiliy Burenesku, Viktor Fefilov, Igor Kobotov, and Igor Petrov. Bottom row: Brothers Leonid Rysikov, Igor Trifonov, and Brother Pavel Romashov and his wife, Sister Viola Shepel

JULY 26, 2022
RUSSIA

Enduring With Courage and Joy

The Surgut City Court of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area—Yugra will soon announce its verdict in the case involving 17 brothers and one sister. Among them are Brothers Vasiliy Burenesku, Viktor Fefilov, Igor Kobotov, Igor Petrov, Leonid Rysikov, Igor Trifonov, and Brother Pavel Romashov and his wife, Sister Viola Shepel. a The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. February 15, 2019

    Police officers searched numerous homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Surgut and in nearby cities. Seven brothers reported being tortured during the interrogation. Three brothers were placed in pretrial detention and another brother was later ordered to enter a psychiatric hospital

  2. October 3, 2019

    Viktor, Igor Kobotov, Igor Petrov, Leonid, Igor Trifonov, Pavel, and Viola were added to the list of extremists

  3. October 10, 2019

    Vasiliy was added to the list of extremists

  4. July 23, 2020

    Igor Petrov’s home was searched a second time, and more personal effects were confiscated

  5. October 29, 2021

    Criminal trial began

Profiles

We are convinced that whatever ‘tribulation, distress, persecution, or danger’ our brothers and sisters experience, with Jehovah’s love and support they will be “completely victorious.”—Romans 8:35, 37.

a b Retained her maiden name after marriage.

 

