Enduring With Courage and Joy

Vasiliy Burenesku

Born: 1958 (Bălţi, Moldova)

Biography: Raised by a single mother. Lived in a boarding school for underprivileged children. Worked as an auto mechanic

Married Nataliya in 1977. They have two children. Began to study the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2000 and found satisfying answers to life’s questions. Baptized in 2009

Personal Comments

What scripture has helped you to endure?

Romans 12:16 says: “Do not become wise in your own eyes.” Humility is a quality that Jehovah supplies and one that he himself displays. I am merely his ‘good-for-nothing slave,’ yet my Creator loves me. (Luke 17:10) Thinking about that strengthens me. It helps me not to give up and to keep moving forward.