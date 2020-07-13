SEPTEMBER 20, 2022
RUSSIA
Endurance Brings Positive Results
The Levoberezhniy District Court of the City of Voronezh will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Aleksey Antyukhin, Sergey Baev, Yuriy Galka, Valeriy Gurskiy, Igor Popov, Vitaliy Nerush, Stepan Pankratov, a Yevgeniy Sokolov, Mikhail Veselov, and Anatoliy Yagupov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
July 13, 2020
More than 100 homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses were searched in Voronezh and the surrounding area. Over 40 brothers and sisters were taken for interrogation. The ten brothers named above were placed in temporary detention
July 14-15, 2020
All ten brothers were sent to pretrial detention
August 3–September 18, 2020
Brothers Baev, Pankratov, Popov, and Yagupov were released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest
December 1-3, 2020
Brothers Antyukhin, Galka, Gurskiy, Nerush, Sokolov, and Veselov were released from pretrial detention. Brothers Baev, Pankratov, Popov and Yagupov were released from house arrest
December 13, 2021
The criminal trial began
Profiles
We are encouraged to see the positive results endurance is bringing our brothers and sisters in Russia as they continue to rely on Jehovah.—James 1:4.