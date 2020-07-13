Endurance Brings Positive Results

Aleksey Antyukhin

Born: 1976 (Shymkent, Kazakhstan)

Biography: Worked as an electric and gas welder

Baptized in 2013. Married Natalya in 2014

Personal Comments

What helps you to keep the right perspective during this difficult time?

I remind myself that we are all waging a spiritual battle—some in the spotlight and others in the background—and that it is difficult for everyone. Realizing that we are not alone and that we all have a role to play in the matter of universal sovereignty gives me boldness, courage, and the strength I need to keep moving forward.