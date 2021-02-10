Encouraging Loved Ones While Under Trial

Aleksandr Serebryakov

Born: 1977 (Chekhov, Moscow Region)

Biography: Parents were in the military. Has also lived in Ukraine and Kazakhstan. Worked in construction

Seeing the brotherly love among Jehovah’s Witnesses moved him to study the Bible. Baptized in 1996. Married Irina in 2006

Personal comments from Aleksandr’s wife, Irina

How did Aleksandr support you spiritually while in custody?

Aleksandr sent me letters containing spiritual thoughts and encouragement. We also wrote to each other and shared gems from the weekly Bible reading. The spiritual comfort he provided gave me confidence that we will be able to endure to the end and keep faithful.

What is helping you to endure?

At Psalm 116:1, 2, it says: “I love Jehovah because he hears my voice, my pleas for help. For he inclines his ear to me, and I will call on him as long as I live.” I know Jehovah is showing humility by inclining his ear to me, an imperfect human. He does this, not out of obligation, but because he loves me. He has everything under control and is aware of our emotional, physical, and spiritual condition. This reassures me that Jehovah is also near to my husband and is caring for him.