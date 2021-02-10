Skip to content

Left: Brother Aleksandr Serebryakov and his wife, Irina. Right: Brother Yuriy Temirbulatov

AUGUST 17, 2022
RUSSIA

Encouraging Loved Ones While Under Trial

On August 8, 2022, the Golovinskiy District Court of Moscow convicted Brothers Aleksandr Serebryakov and Yuriy Temirbulatov. They each received a suspended prison sentence of six and a half years. They are not required to go to prison at this time. Both brothers were immediately released from custody.

Time Line

  1. February 10, 2021

    Sixteen homes belonging to Jehovah’s Witnesses were raided by officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the FSB, and the National Guard. Two brothers reported being beaten, and 18 were taken for interrogation. Aleksandr and Yuriy were detained

  2. February 12, 2021

    Both brothers officially placed in pretrial detention

  3. October 28, 2021

    Yuriy was rushed to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery to remove a tumor

  4. November 4, 2021

    Yuriy was transferred from the hospital back to pretrial detention

  5. February 7, 2022

    The criminal trial began

Profiles

Aleksandr and Yuriy set a fine example of caring for their families spiritually even while they were separated from them physically. May Jehovah continue to reward them and their loved ones for their faithful endurance.—1 Timothy 5:8.

a b During the preparation of this article, Brothers Serebryakov and Temirbulatov were in pretrial detention. It was not possible to obtain personal comments from them.

 

