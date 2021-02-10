AUGUST 17, 2022
RUSSIA
Encouraging Loved Ones While Under Trial
On August 8, 2022, the Golovinskiy District Court of Moscow convicted Brothers Aleksandr Serebryakov and Yuriy Temirbulatov. They each received a suspended prison sentence of six and a half years. They are not required to go to prison at this time. Both brothers were immediately released from custody.
Time Line
February 10, 2021
Sixteen homes belonging to Jehovah’s Witnesses were raided by officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the FSB, and the National Guard. Two brothers reported being beaten, and 18 were taken for interrogation. Aleksandr and Yuriy were detained
February 12, 2021
Both brothers officially placed in pretrial detention
October 28, 2021
Yuriy was rushed to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery to remove a tumor
November 4, 2021
Yuriy was transferred from the hospital back to pretrial detention
February 7, 2022
The criminal trial began
Profiles
Aleksandr and Yuriy set a fine example of caring for their families spiritually even while they were separated from them physically. May Jehovah continue to reward them and their loved ones for their faithful endurance.—1 Timothy 5:8.