Eighty-Year-Old Retired Schoolteacher Faces Prosecution for Speaking About the Bible

Yelena Savelyeva

Born: 1941 (Katka, Republic of Belarus)

Biography: Grew up in poverty amid the aftermath of World War II. Studied physics and mathematics at university and spent more than 40 years as a schoolteacher before retiring. In 1963, married her husband, Leonid, a nuclear physicist. The couple raised two sons together

Developed an interest in spiritual things as a young person. Often asked God in prayers: “What is my purpose in life? What is it that I can do for you?” Found answers to these questions in the Bible. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2002

Personal Comments

How have you been able to overcome discouragement during this trial?

When I read the indictment against me, I was shocked. It dealt me such a blow! That expression—“criminal”—really cut me right to my core. It would have been easy to become discouraged after reading such an indictment. However, we must remember: “The one who has endured to the end will be saved.”—Matthew 10:22.

What help have you received from your brothers and sisters during this time?

When the court hearings take place, generally it is our sisters who come to the courthouse. Typically, anywhere from 12 to 18 people show up to support those who have been named as defendants. They also came to support me. They talked with and encouraged me, and they shared Bible verses with me. In short, they told me not to be afraid, that they were with me, and that they would pray for me. It was so delightful to realize that they love me, and that they were asking God for me to be successful. For me, help like that is so valuable.