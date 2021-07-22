OCTOBER 28, 2021
RUSSIA
Eighty-Year-Old Retired Schoolteacher Faces Prosecution for Speaking About the Bible
Time Line
The Severskiy City Court of the Tomsk Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Yelena Savelyeva. * On October 12, 2021, the prosecutor requested a fine of 500,000 rubles ($7,198 U.S.) for 80-year-old Yelena.
July 22, 2021
The court held an initial hearing
March 25, 2021
Russian prosecutors opened a criminal case against Yelena. She is accused of “persuading, recruiting, or otherwise inducing a person to participate in the activity of an extremist organization” under Article 282.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation
The charges are based on the testimonies of two women with whom Yelena shared Bible teachings: an FSB agent and an employee of the Russian National Guard. While feigning interest in the Bible, the women secretly recorded their conversations with Yelena and sent information about her and her fellow believers to law enforcement
Profile
We take courage from Yelena’s determination to remain firm in the face of persecution. We are confident that Jehovah takes note of all those ‘striving side by side for the faith of the good news, and in no way being frightened by their opponents.’—Philippians 1:27, 28.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.