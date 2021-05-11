Skip to content

Brother Pavel Kazadaev

NOVEMBER 24, 2022
RUSSIA

Determined to Remain Spiritually Active Despite Persecution

The Industrialny District Court of Barnaul, Altai Territory, will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Pavel Kazadaev. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

It is faith-strengthening to see Jehovah’s people remain active and joyful in the face of trials.—Matthew 5:11.

Time Line

  1. May 11, 2021

    Criminal case initiated

  2. May 27, 2021

    As part of a police raid called “Armageddon,” security forces searched Pavel’s apartment in Novokuznetsk and the house of his relatives in another area. Pavel and his wife were taken for interrogation to Barnaul, a city 350 kilometers (217 mi) away from their home. He was criminally charged with carrying out the activities of an extremist organization and placed in temporary detention

  3. May 28, 2021

    Released from detention and placed under travel restrictions

  4. August 12, 2022

    Criminal trial began

 

NEWS RELEASES

