NOVEMBER 24, 2022
RUSSIA
Determined to Remain Spiritually Active Despite Persecution
The Industrialny District Court of Barnaul, Altai Territory, will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Pavel Kazadaev. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
It is faith-strengthening to see Jehovah’s people remain active and joyful in the face of trials.—Matthew 5:11.
Time Line
May 11, 2021
Criminal case initiated
May 27, 2021
As part of a police raid called “Armageddon,” security forces searched Pavel’s apartment in Novokuznetsk and the house of his relatives in another area. Pavel and his wife were taken for interrogation to Barnaul, a city 350 kilometers (217 mi) away from their home. He was criminally charged with carrying out the activities of an extremist organization and placed in temporary detention
May 28, 2021
Released from detention and placed under travel restrictions
August 12, 2022
Criminal trial began