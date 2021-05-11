Determined to Remain Spiritually Active Despite Persecution

Pavel Kazadaev

Born: 1996 (Ust-Ilimsk, Irkutsk Region)

Biography: Installs and services fire alarm and security systems

Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2010. Performed alternative civilian service by working in a post office when called for military service

Married Darya in 2020

Personal Comments

How has persecution affected your spiritual goals?

My wife and I set the goal of expanding our ministry by attending the School for Kingdom Evangelizers. However, we realized that because of my arrest and the trial, we would have to put those plans on hold. But a brother helped us view our circumstances in a new light. Instead of viewing this situation as an obstacle to our goals, we can view it as a new assignment from Jehovah. We are determined to remain spiritually active and to do everything we can to be of help to others right where we are.