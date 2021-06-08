JANUARY 4, 2023
RUSSIA
Determined to Help Others Despite Being Persecuted
The Kuznetskiy District Court of Novokuznetsk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Tatyana Sushilnikova. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
Like Tatyana, we are strengthened by the example of the “great cloud of witnesses” who endure persecution with Jehovah’s help.—Hebrews 12:1.
Time Line
June 8, 2021
Armed FSB agents raided three homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Novokuznetsk. Tatyana and her husband, Sergey, were interrogated for three hours
June 20, 2022
Criminal case initiated. Accused of conducting conversations of a religious nature and participating in meetings
July 22, 2022
Officially charged
September 27, 2022
Criminal trial began. Judge returned the case to the prosecutor due to procedural violations
November 16, 2022
Criminal trial resumed