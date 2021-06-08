Determined to Help Others Despite Being Persecuted

Tatyana Sushilnikova

Born: 1959 (Korkino, Chelyabinsk Region)

Biography: Worked as a safety engineer and factory foreman. Married Sergey in 1979. They raised two daughters

Introduced to Jehovah’s Witnesses by a relative. Began to study the Bible along with her husband. The love among the Witnesses impressed them. Both baptized in 1996

Personal Comments

How have you been encouraged by the examples of others?

Reading the articles about our brothers and sisters who have been arrested and put on trial has helped me. Those reports let me know what to expect, so I did not feel panicked or afraid when my turn came. Also, the example set by those who have gone to prison is wonderful. Despite having to battle their own discouraging circumstances, they write letters to upbuild their brothers and sisters on the outside.

My husband, Sergey, has had a positive effect on me too. When he was put on trial, he did not lose his confidence or resolve. And he did not allow himself to be discouraged by fears of what might happen. He thought of his brothers first and tried to find ways to encourage and strengthen them. I am determined to help those around me in whatever way I can. Being busy in this way helps me to live a productive life and not become overly focused on my own problems.