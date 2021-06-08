Skip to content

Sister Tatyana Sushilnikova

JANUARY 4, 2023
RUSSIA

Determined to Help Others Despite Being Persecuted

The Kuznetskiy District Court of Novokuznetsk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Tatyana Sushilnikova. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

Like Tatyana, we are strengthened by the example of the “great cloud of witnesses” who endure persecution with Jehovah’s help.—Hebrews 12:1.

Time Line

  1. June 8, 2021

    Armed FSB agents raided three homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Novokuznetsk. Tatyana and her husband, Sergey, were interrogated for three hours

  2. June 20, 2022

    Criminal case initiated. Accused of conducting conversations of a religious nature and participating in meetings

  3. July 22, 2022

    Officially charged

  4. September 27, 2022

    Criminal trial began. Judge returned the case to the prosecutor due to procedural violations

  5. November 16, 2022

    Criminal trial resumed

 

