Vadim Fedorov

Born: 1968 (Rudny, Kazakhstan)

Biography: Works as a freight handler

Married Lyubov in 1991. They have five children

Was drawn to the Bible’s promise of eternal life. He and his wife were baptized as Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1993

Personal Comments

How have the examples of others who are being persecuted encouraged you?

I had the opportunity to speak with several brothers and sisters who have recently been prosecuted for their faith. In particular, I was very encouraged after speaking with Brother Nikolay Kuzichkin. He dealt with some serious health problems while in detention. Yet despite his age and physical condition, I was impressed with how he spoke and his ability to cite entire Bible passages. It was obvious how much he loves God’s Word and that he has a strong relationship with Jehovah. It reminded me that age, poor health, or any other physical circumstance are not barriers to having a close friendship with Jehovah. As I listened to Nikolay, I was reminded that the power beyond what is normal is only from Jehovah.

What quality are these trying circumstances helping you to develop?

I tend to be an impulsive person by nature. At times, my emotions get the better of me, especially when making decisions. Going through this experience is helping me to develop patience, especially when it comes to waiting on Jehovah and allowing him to direct things in my life. I am determined to do whatever Jehovah asks of me.