MARCH 22, 2023
RUSSIA
“Determined to Do Whatever Jehovah Asks of Me”
The Ashinskiy City Court of the Chelyabinsk Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Vadim Fedorov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
Like Vadim, we are confident that Jehovah will bless and strengthen those who continue to hope in him and “follow his way.”—Psalm 37:34.
Time Line
June 11, 2021
Security forces raided the houses of Vadim and his son, Andrey
April 29, 2022
Vadim criminally charged
December 1, 2022
Criminal trial began