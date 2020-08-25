APRIL 8, 2022
RUSSIA
Detained Father Cares for Family’s Spiritual Needs
The Sovetskiy District Court of Kazan will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Konstantin Sannikov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
August 25, 2020
Criminal case initiated after investigators secretly installed listening devices in Konstantin’s home. Authorities considered his hosting Bible discussions to be organizing extremist activities
August 27, 2020
Arrested and immediately placed in pretrial detention
May 26, 2021
The court prohibited his wife from visiting him and has continued to deny her requests
August 20, 2021
Criminal trial began
Profile
As Konstantin cares for his family spiritually while in detention, we are confident that Jehovah will never fail to care “for those who are his own.”—1 Timothy 5:8.
^ Because Brother Sannikov is currently in pretrial detention, it was not possible to obtain comments from him.