Brother Konstantin Sannikov

APRIL 8, 2022
RUSSIA

Detained Father Cares for Family’s Spiritual Needs

The Sovetskiy District Court of Kazan will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Konstantin Sannikov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. August 25, 2020

    Criminal case initiated after investigators secretly installed listening devices in Konstantin’s home. Authorities considered his hosting Bible discussions to be organizing extremist activities

  2. August 27, 2020

    Arrested and immediately placed in pretrial detention

  3. May 26, 2021

    The court prohibited his wife from visiting him and has continued to deny her requests

  4. August 20, 2021

    Criminal trial began

Profile

As Konstantin cares for his family spiritually while in detention, we are confident that Jehovah will never fail to care “for those who are his own.”—1 Timothy 5:8.

^ Because Brother Sannikov is currently in pretrial detention, it was not possible to obtain comments from him.

 

NEWS RELEASES

