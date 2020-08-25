Detained Father Cares for Family’s Spiritual Needs

Konstantin Sannikov

Born: 1970 (Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan)

Biography: Worked as a forensic medical expert and neuropsychologist before being detained. Married his wife, Irina, in 1992. They have four children

Began to study with Jehovah’s Witnesses and was baptized in 1994

Personal Comments From Konstantin’s Wife, Irina

How does your husband care for the family while in detention?

Despite his arrest, Konstantin continues to care for us spiritually. [Through his letters,] he shares points he has discovered while doing research, sends us encouraging experiences, and describes conversations he has had with his cellmates. He also tells us about how Jehovah is answering his prayers.

[The children and I] continue to have our family worship every Friday, just like before. Afterwards, we write letters to Konstantin and share what we considered. He writes back and shares his own thoughts [on the same information we studied]. Sometimes he gives us assignments as well, like singing certain songs or researching specific topics.