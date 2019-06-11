Dennis Christensen’s Conviction to be Appealed to the European Court of Human Rights

As previously reported, on May 23, 2019, the Oryol Regional Court upheld the conviction of Dennis Christensen. As a result, Brother Christensen’s six-year sentence remains in place. Since he has served two years in pretrial detention, which under Russian law is considered the equivalent of three years in prison, there are three years remaining on his sentence. On the evening of June 6, 2019, Brother Christensen was transferred to a penal colony to begin his sentence. An application regarding Brother Christensen’s criminal conviction will be filed with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). An application contesting his pretrial detention is already pending with the ECHR.

We admire the calm endurance of Brother Christensen in the face of this ongoing injustice. We are assured that Jehovah will continue to sustain him, as well as the more than 200 Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia facing criminal charges.—Psalm 27:1.

