DECEMBER 16, 2021
RUSSIA
Daily Personal Bible Reading Helps Five Brothers and One Sister Endure Persecution
Time Line
The Leninskiy District Court of Saransk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Denis Antonov, Vladimir Atryakhin, Aleksandr Korolev, Georgiy Nikulin, Sister Yelena Nikulina, and Brother Aleksandr Shevchuk. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence
June 11, 2021
The first court session in the Leninskiy District Court of Saransk began
April 2, 2021
Yelena was officially charged with participating in the activities of and recruiting for an extremist organization
March 31, 2021
Vladimir was officially charged with organizing the activities of an extremist organization
July 2, 2019
Aleksandr Shevchuk and Georgiy were released from pretrial detention and ordered not to leave the area
March 28, 2019
Vladimir was released from custody and ordered not to leave the area
February 8, 2019
Aleksandr Shevchuk, Vladimir, and Georgiy were sent to a pretrial detention center
February 4, 2019
A criminal case was opened by the FSB against the five brothers and Yelena for organizing the activities of an extremist organization
Profiles
We are certain that Jehovah will continue to display loyal love and faithfulness to our dear brothers and sisters facing prosecution in Russia while they continue to trust in Him.—Genesis 32:10.