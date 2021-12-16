Daily Personal Bible Reading Helps Five Brothers and One Sister Endure Persecution

Denis Antonov

Born: 1976 (Syktyvkar, Komi Republic)

Biography: During his childhood, his father managed crops, requiring the family to relocate frequently. Attended a technical school to become a mining equipment electrician and mechanic

Worked in a mine as an electrical technician for five years. Loves photography and chess

Had many questions about God and tried unsuccessfully to understand religious literature and the Bible. While serving in the army, corresponded with a friend who was studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. Learning about the Bible’s consistency and God’s name, Jehovah, touched Denis’ heart. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1998. Married Olga in 2015

Personal Comments

Can you mention a Bible verse that has helped you to be courageous and endure?

One of my favorite verses is Genesis 15:1 . . . This verse is especially precious to me because it kept popping into my head on the evening the FSB officers found me in our apartment and took me to be interrogated. . . . It calmed me down and helped me to remain faithful.