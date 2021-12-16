Skip to content

Top row (left to right): Brothers Denis Antonov, Aleksandr Shevchuk, Aleksandr Korolev

Bottom row (left to right): Brother Vladimir Atryakhin, Brother Georgiy Nikulin and his wife, Yelena

DECEMBER 16, 2021
RUSSIA

Daily Personal Bible Reading Helps Five Brothers and One Sister Endure Persecution

Time Line

  1. The Leninskiy District Court of Saransk will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Denis Antonov, Vladimir Atryakhin, Aleksandr Korolev, Georgiy Nikulin, Sister Yelena Nikulina, and Brother Aleksandr Shevchuk. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence

  2. June 11, 2021

    The first court session in the Leninskiy District Court of Saransk began

  3. April 2, 2021

    Yelena was officially charged with participating in the activities of and recruiting for an extremist organization

  4. March 31, 2021

    Vladimir was officially charged with organizing the activities of an extremist organization

  5. July 2, 2019

    Aleksandr Shevchuk and Georgiy were released from pretrial detention and ordered not to leave the area

  6. March 28, 2019

    Vladimir was released from custody and ordered not to leave the area

  7. February 8, 2019

    Aleksandr Shevchuk, Vladimir, and Georgiy were sent to a pretrial detention center

  8. February 4, 2019

    A criminal case was opened by the FSB against the five brothers and Yelena for organizing the activities of an extremist organization

Profiles

We are certain that Jehovah will continue to display loyal love and faithfulness to our dear brothers and sisters facing prosecution in Russia while they continue to trust in Him.—Genesis 32:10.

 

