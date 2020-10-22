Skip to content

Brother Aleksey Ukhov

FEBRUARY 3, 2022
RUSSIA

Daily Bible Reading and Meditation Help Brother Aleksey Ukhov Trust in Jehovah

The Sovetsko-Gavansky City Court of the Khabarovsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Aleksey Ukhov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. October 22, 2020

    FSB officers searched the Ukhovs’ home. Electronic devices, flash drives, SIM cards, bank cards, personal records, and printed publications were seized. Investigators placed him in a temporary detention center

  2. October 23, 2020

    The court ordered that he be held in a pretrial detention center

  3. July 9, 2021

    Released and ordered not to leave the Komsomolsk-on-Amur area, where he had been detained

  4. September 6, 2021

    The criminal trial began

Profile

We know Jehovah will continue to reward Aleksey for ‘entrusting himself to the one who judges righteously.’—1 Peter 2:23.

 

