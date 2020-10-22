Daily Bible Reading and Meditation Help Brother Aleksey Ukhov Trust in Jehovah

Aleksey Ukhov

Born: 1980 (Lososina)

Biography: Became heavily involved with the occult as a youth. After studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses as a teenager, made drastic changes. Baptized in 1996. Married Liliya in 2003

Personal Comments

What helped you maintain your joy while in detention?

Regular Bible reading and meditation helped me. As soon as I got hold of a pen and some paper, I started keeping a notebook where I wrote down interesting thoughts from each chapter. . . . Over the course of my detainment, I read through the entire Bible and then started over again and made it all the way to the “minor prophets.” Reading and meditating helped me, in a sense, to reach beyond the walls of the prison.

How has your experience in the detention center strengthened your trust in Jehovah?

At a certain point, it became clear to me that I had relied on myself and my own strength in many things before going to prison. . . . In everyday matters, I was often quite sure that I could figure things out by myself. If something broke, I would fix it. If I needed something, I would buy it. . . . Now, there was almost nothing I could do that would solve the problems presented by my new circumstances. I came to understand that showing trust means putting everything in Jehovah’s hands.