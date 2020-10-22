FEBRUARY 3, 2022
RUSSIA
Daily Bible Reading and Meditation Help Brother Aleksey Ukhov Trust in Jehovah
The Sovetsko-Gavansky City Court of the Khabarovsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Aleksey Ukhov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
October 22, 2020
FSB officers searched the Ukhovs’ home. Electronic devices, flash drives, SIM cards, bank cards, personal records, and printed publications were seized. Investigators placed him in a temporary detention center
October 23, 2020
The court ordered that he be held in a pretrial detention center
July 9, 2021
Released and ordered not to leave the Komsomolsk-on-Amur area, where he had been detained
September 6, 2021
The criminal trial began
Profile
We know Jehovah will continue to reward Aleksey for ‘entrusting himself to the one who judges righteously.’—1 Peter 2:23.