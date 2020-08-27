Court to Rule on Brother Dennis Christensen’s Early Release From Prison

On September 4, 2020, the Kursk Regional Court will decide whether or not Brother Dennis Christensen can be released from prison. He has been in prison since May 25, 2017. On June 23, 2020, the Lgov District Court mitigated the remainder of Brother Christensen’s six-year prison sentence to a fine of 400,000 rubles ($5,300 U.S.). However, two days after the ruling, the prosecutor filed an appeal that halted Brother Christensen’s early release.