Council of Europe Urges Russia to Reverse Ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses

In a letter to Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs dated December 9, 2022, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe (COE) urged Russia to comply with recent judgments of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). Such judgments include the June 2022 landmark decision that declared Russia’s ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses unlawful.

The letter reminded Russia that although it ceased to be a member of the COE in March 2022, the government remains obligated to execute ECHR judgments issued through September 16, 2022. Additionally, the implementation of the Court’s judgments will continue to be supervised by the COE’s Committee of Ministers.

Since the June 2022 judgment, the Committee has strongly urged Russia to reverse the 2017 Supreme Court decision that effectively banned the religious activities of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The Committee has also called on Russia “to review the anti-extremism legislation declaring Jehovah[‘s] Witnesses[‘] organisations extremist . . . ; to discontinue all criminal proceedings against Jehovah’s Witnesses and to release those imprisoned, fully erase the consequences of their convictions, as well as to return the applicant’s withheld property or pay compensation for it.”

To date, the ban has resulted in legal issues for over 660 of our brothers and sisters, simply for peacefully practicing their beliefs. More than 360 of them have spent some time in prison, 114 of whom are currently in prison or pretrial detention.

Over 450 brothers and sisters have been added to Russia’s federal list of extremists and terrorists, which poses a hardship for them and, by extension, their families. Being on the list—which is publicly accessible—stigmatizes them and has prevented many from getting jobs. Other burdensome consequences include having their bank accounts blocked and having difficulty obtaining or renewing insurance policies, selling property, managing investments, receiving inheritances, or even purchasing mobile phone SIM cards.

We are pleased to know that the COE continues to seek justice for our brothers and sisters in Russia. In the meantime, our worldwide brotherhood continues to be greatly strengthened by the regular reports on jw.org of the faith, courage, and joy of our brothers in Russia—thanks to Jehovah.—Philippians 1:12-14.