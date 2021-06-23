Skip to content

From left to right: Brother Andrey Martynov; his wife, Nina; Sister Zoya Pavlova; and Brother Mikhail Yermakov

DECEMBER 8, 2022
RUSSIA

Convinced of Jehovah’s Support

The Alatyrskiy District Court of the Chuvash Republic will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Andrey Martynov, Sisters Nina Martynova and Zoya Pavlova, and Brother Mikhail Yermakov. The prosecutor has requested six-year prison sentences for Andrey and Mikhail, a five-year prison sentence for Nina, and a four-and-a-half-year prison sentence for Zoya.

Profiles

Like our faithful brothers and sisters who stand firm under persecution, we too can be “as confident as a lion” when experiencing trials, convinced of Jehovah’s love and support.—Proverbs 28:1.

Time Line

  1. June 23, 2021

    Several homes searched in Alatyr

  2. October 28, 2021

    Investigation initiated against Andrey for organizing the activities of an extremist organization. Placed under travel restrictions

  3. April 25, 2022

    Andrey officially charged. Nina added to the criminal case and charged with participating in the activities of an extremist organization

  4. April 26, 2022

    Zoya officially charged with participating in the activities of an extremist organization and added to the case

  5. April 28, 2022

    Mikhail officially charged with organizing the activities of an extremist organization and added to the case

  6. August 31, 2022

    Criminal trial began

 

NEWS RELEASES

