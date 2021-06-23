Convinced of Jehovah’s Support

Andrey Martynov

Born: 1964 (Barnaul, Altai Territory)

Biography: Worked as a chauffeur

Andrey and Nina began studying the Bible together before getting married. They were married and baptized in 1992. They have two daughters

Personal Comments

What has helped you to maintain your confidence in Jehovah?

Whenever I feel unsure about a situation, I stop and remember that Jehovah is the head of a very large family. He has much more experience than I do and tremendous wisdom. And like a good father, he provides direction for those in his household, including me. I am grateful to receive that direction, and I want to do my best to keep applying it. Seeing how he has helped me overcome both the physical and emotional problems these investigative actions have caused convinces me that he has everything under control. And this has strengthened my relationship with him.