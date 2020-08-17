JUNE 7, 2022
RUSSIA
Convinced of Jehovah’s Love and Support
The Yugorskiy District Court of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area—Yugra will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Andrey Zhukov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
August 17, 2020
Criminal case was opened against Andrey, accusing him of conducting secret gatherings of an “extremist” organization
August 19, 2020
Nine homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses were raided, including Andrey’s. He was placed in a temporary detention center
August 20, 2020
Released on recognizance
January 14, 2021
Added to the list of extremists, and his bank account was frozen
August 4, 2021
Authorities levied additional charges against Andrey, including “praying to Jehovah God, holding a religious ceremony, and studying religious texts.” He was subsequently interrogated
October 15, 2021
Petitions to terminate the criminal case were denied
December 29, 2021
Court proceedings began
Profile
The support Jehovah provides Andrey and all our dear brothers and sisters enduring opposition continues to show ‘evidence of his goodness’ and that he is a “helper and comforter.”—Psalm 86:17; footnote.