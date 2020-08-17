Convinced of Jehovah’s Love and Support

Andrey Zhukov

Born: 1972 (Chelyabinsk, Chelyabinsk Region)

Biography: Worked as an aircraft maintenance technician. Enjoys building birdhouses and gathering mushrooms

Learned about Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1998 from a coworker. Developed appreciation for the logic, simplicity, and harmony of the Bible. Baptized in 2002. Married Svetlana in 2006. They have one son

Personal Comments

What impresses you most about the support that the brothers and sisters have shown?

Many friends, including the circuit overseer and his wife, came from various cities to be present for both of my court hearings. . . . They did this despite the fact that they were not allowed to come into the courthouse because of the quarantine that was in place, which meant they had to stand outside for several hours.

How has this experience strengthened your confidence in Jehovah?

I am convinced that at critical moments, Jehovah gives you peace in your heart and enough thinking ability to make right decisions. My confidence that he will supply help at difficult moments has grown stronger.