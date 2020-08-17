Skip to content

Brother Andrey Zhukov

JUNE 7, 2022
RUSSIA

Convinced of Jehovah’s Love and Support

The Yugorskiy District Court of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area—Yugra will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Andrey Zhukov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. August 17, 2020

    Criminal case was opened against Andrey, accusing him of conducting secret gatherings of an “extremist” organization

  2. August 19, 2020

    Nine homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses were raided, including Andrey’s. He was placed in a temporary detention center

  3. August 20, 2020

    Released on recognizance

  4. January 14, 2021

    Added to the list of extremists, and his bank account was frozen

  5. August 4, 2021

    Authorities levied additional charges against Andrey, including “praying to Jehovah God, holding a religious ceremony, and studying religious texts.” He was subsequently interrogated

  6. October 15, 2021

    Petitions to terminate the criminal case were denied

  7. December 29, 2021

    Court proceedings began

Profile

The support Jehovah provides Andrey and all our dear brothers and sisters enduring opposition continues to show ‘evidence of his goodness’ and that he is a “helper and comforter.”—Psalm 86:17; footnote.

 

