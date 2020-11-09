AUGUST 30, 2022
RUSSIA
“Continue Developing Trust in Jehovah”
The Bikinskiy City Court of the Khabarovsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Sergey Kazakov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
November 9, 2020
Criminal case was initiated. Charged with organizing extremist activities
December 21, 2020
Investigative Committee and FSB officers searched ten homes, including Sergey’s. He was arrested and placed in temporary detention
December 23, 2020
Sent to pretrial detention
June 4, 2021
Released from pretrial detention center and placed under house arrest
August 5, 2021
Released from house arrest
February 28, 2022
Criminal trial began. During the preliminary hearing, the judge returned the case to the prosecutor’s office due to a procedural error on the part of the prosecution
April 28, 2022
Judge reversed the decision to return the case to the prosecutor and instructed the original court to begin the proceedings again
June 14, 2022
Criminal trial restarted
Profile
As Sergey continues to manifest his faith in Jehovah, we join him in echoing the words of Psalm 31:14: “I trust in you, O Jehovah. I declare: ‘You are my God.’”