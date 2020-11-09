Sergey Kazakov

Born: 1974 (Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy, Kamchatka Territory)

Biography: Worked as a firefighter

Began studying the Bible after observing positive changes in a cousin who had become one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Baptized in 2002

Personal Comments

Would you share an experience that strengthened your trust in Jehovah?

Six months before I was arrested, my mother suffered a stroke, leaving her paralyzed on one side of her body and unable to speak. I had moved back to Kamchatka to care for her. When I was arrested and put in detention, I wondered who would look after her. This really worried me, and I kept praying about it. It took several days before I was able to communicate with some of the local brothers. They assured me that my mother was being well cared for. I realized that while I was sitting there in my cell, alone and powerless, Jehovah had already moved my brothers and sisters into action. This experience has shown me that in my current circumstances, the most important thing is to continue developing trust in Jehovah.