JANUARY 13, 2022
Confidence in Jehovah Helps Brother Yevstigneev Remain Faithful
Time Line
The Leninskiy District Court of the City of Nizhny Novgorod will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Kirill Yevstigneev. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence
October 8, 2021
The criminal trial began. In his comments to the judge, Kirill explained that the gathering was a social event, not a religious gathering
August 24, 2021
Travel restrictions were placed on Kirill
September 2, 2020
Criminal case initiated against Kirill for “financing extremist activities” because he was responsible for renting the conference room
July 11, 2019
The authorities focused on Kirill because he signed the contract for the conference room; his home was searched
June 4, 2019
A criminal investigation was initiated against “unidentified persons” as a result of the gathering
April 2019
Kirill and several of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Nizhny Novgorod rented a conference room for a social gathering
Profile
We continue to gain confidence when we hear of the courage displayed by Kirill, his wife, and all of our faithful brothers and sisters facing persecution in Russia and Crimea.—Philippians 1:13, 14.