Brother Kirill Yevstigneev

JANUARY 13, 2022
RUSSIA

Confidence in Jehovah Helps Brother Yevstigneev Remain Faithful

Time Line

  1. The Leninskiy District Court of the City of Nizhny Novgorod will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Kirill Yevstigneev. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence

  2. October 8, 2021

    The criminal trial began. In his comments to the judge, Kirill explained that the gathering was a social event, not a religious gathering

  3. August 24, 2021

    Travel restrictions were placed on Kirill

  4. September 2, 2020

    Criminal case initiated against Kirill for “financing extremist activities” because he was responsible for renting the conference room

  5. July 11, 2019

    The authorities focused on Kirill because he signed the contract for the conference room; his home was searched

  6. June 4, 2019

    A criminal investigation was initiated against “unidentified persons” as a result of the gathering

  7. April 2019

    Kirill and several of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Nizhny Novgorod rented a conference room for a social gathering

Profile

We continue to gain confidence when we hear of the courage displayed by Kirill, his wife, and all of our faithful brothers and sisters facing persecution in Russia and Crimea.—Philippians 1:13, 14.

 

English
