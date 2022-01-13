Confidence in Jehovah Helps Brother Yevstigneev Remain Faithful

Kirill Yevstigneev

Born: 1979 (Nizhny Novgorod)

Biography: Repairs and maintains air compressors. Learned Bible truths from his mother. Impressed by the good qualities displayed by those in the congregation. Baptized in 1998. Married Anastasiya in 2002

Personal Comments

What Bible accounts have motivated you during this time?

Joseph, Jacob’s son, faced trials even more severe than the ones that I am having to face, yet he displayed endurance and showed trust in Jehovah. Joseph’s example, along with knowing how God resolved matters in his case, helps motivate me not to give up.

What has this experience taught you about Jehovah?

Jehovah’s name means that he can cause his servants to become whatever is needed for the outworking of his purpose. We have no idea what we are capable of accomplishing with his help.

I’ve learned how important it is to have confidence in Jehovah. . . . Instead of thinking about what kind of persecution I might encounter, I think about how I will display my obedience to Jehovah and love for the brothers. With Jehovah’s help, I can successfully cope with whatever persecution comes my way.