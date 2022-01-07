Brothers Vladimir Chesnokov, Vladimir Dutkin, and Valeriy Yakovlev Stand Trial for Their Faith in God

Vladimir Chesnokov

Born: 1959 (Bakhmutovo, Chuvash Republic)

Biography: Graduated from military school as a lieutenant. He and his wife, Nina, raised three sons

While serving in the armed forces, learned about the Bible’s promise that people will “beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning shears.” (Isaiah 2:4) Retired from the armed forces and was baptized in 1993

Personal Comments

What help have you personally received from the brothers?

The brothers and sisters are a great help to us. . . . They took the initiative to find out what financial assistance we might need if our bank cards were blocked. This had a very positive effect on my wife, who does not yet share my beliefs. She is now beginning to see the practical value of applying Bible truths. She has become more favorable toward the truth and no longer tries to keep me from worshipping Jehovah, as she had in the past.