JANUARY 7, 2022
RUSSIA
Brothers Vladimir Chesnokov, Vladimir Dutkin, and Valeriy Yakovlev Stand Trial for Their Faith in God
Time Line
The Kalininskiy District Court of Cheboksary will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Vladimir Chesnokov, Vladimir Dutkin, and Valeriy Yakovlev. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence
June 7, 2021
Vladimir Chesnokov and Valeriy Yakovlev were added to the criminal case
December 30, 2020
Vladimir Dutkin was charged and placed under travel restrictions
November 25, 2020
A criminal case was initiated against Vladimir Dutkin, followed by a search of his home. He was taken for interrogation
Profiles
Reading and meditating on God’s inspired Word helps our brothers and sisters to face their daily challenges and to experience Jehovah’s “shelter on the day of calamity.”—Psalm 27:5.