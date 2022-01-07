Skip to content

From left to right: Brothers Vladimir Chesnokov, Vladimir Dutkin, and Valeriy Yakovlev

JANUARY 7, 2022
RUSSIA

Brothers Vladimir Chesnokov, Vladimir Dutkin, and Valeriy Yakovlev Stand Trial for Their Faith in God

Time Line

  1. The Kalininskiy District Court of Cheboksary will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Vladimir Chesnokov, Vladimir Dutkin, and Valeriy Yakovlev. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence

  2. June 7, 2021

    Vladimir Chesnokov and Valeriy Yakovlev were added to the criminal case

  3. December 30, 2020

    Vladimir Dutkin was charged and placed under travel restrictions

  4. November 25, 2020

    A criminal case was initiated against Vladimir Dutkin, followed by a search of his home. He was taken for interrogation

Reading and meditating on God’s inspired Word helps our brothers and sisters to face their daily challenges and to experience Jehovah’s “shelter on the day of calamity.”—Psalm 27:5.

 

