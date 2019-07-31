Skip to content

From left to right: Brothers Maksim Amosov, Mikhail Gordeev, Nikolay Leshchenko, and Dmitriy Ravnushkin

FEBRUARY 21, 2022
RUSSIA

Brothers Strengthen Their Faith With Help From Fellow Believers

The Petrozavodsk City Court of the Republic of Karelia will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Maksim Amosov, Mikhail Gordeev, Nikolay Leshchenko, and Dmitriy Ravnushkin. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. July 31, 2019

    FSB officers searched the homes and workplaces of 16 of Jehovah’s Witnesses

  2. August 2, 2019

    The investigator restricted Maksim from leaving the country. Authorities initiated a criminal case against Nikolay and ordered him not to leave the area

  3. August 6, 2019

    The investigator charged Maksim and Nikolay with the “crime” of studying the Bible

  4. September 5, 2019

    FSB officers detained Mikhail at his workplace and confiscated his computer. The investigator initiated a criminal case against Mikhail

  5. September 20, 2019

    FSB officers searched Dmitriy’s workplace and seized his phone. The investigator interrogated Dmitriy for four hours, initiated a criminal case against him, and ordered him not to leave the area

  6. October 18, 2021

    The criminal trial began

Profiles

We are filled with joy as our brothers in Russia continue to walk in the truth despite persecution.—3 John 4.

^ ^ Unable to obtain comments.

 

NEWS RELEASES

