Brothers Strengthen Their Faith With Help From Fellow Believers

Mikhail Gordeev

Born: 1959

Biography: Enjoys swimming and music

From a young age, had questions about God and the purpose of life. First wife passed away when their son was young. While searching for comfort, spoke to one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and learned God’s name. Met the Witnesses again several years later and immediately agreed to a Bible study. Baptized in 1996

Married Yelizaveta in 1999. They have two daughters still living at home

Personal Comments

What steps did you take to prepare your family for persecution?

After the ban took effect, . . . I realized this was going to be a serious test of our faith. So I resolved to strengthen my faith and the faith of my family. We regularly read the Bible together and prayed together, asking for courage. We also read the experiences about the endurance of our brothers and sisters.

Do you recall an occasion when you felt that Jehovah helped you in a special way?

About a month after the search, [the investigators] picked me up at work. They took me in for an interrogation and read the indictment. During the interrogation, the investigators applied a lot of pressure. They threatened to send me to a detention center if I refused to testify against my fellow believers. That was a challenging time. I prayed to Jehovah and asked for wisdom and strength. He helped me to endure and not give in to the pressure.