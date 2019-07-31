FEBRUARY 21, 2022
RUSSIA
Brothers Strengthen Their Faith With Help From Fellow Believers
The Petrozavodsk City Court of the Republic of Karelia will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Maksim Amosov, Mikhail Gordeev, Nikolay Leshchenko, and Dmitriy Ravnushkin. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
July 31, 2019
FSB officers searched the homes and workplaces of 16 of Jehovah’s Witnesses
August 2, 2019
The investigator restricted Maksim from leaving the country. Authorities initiated a criminal case against Nikolay and ordered him not to leave the area
August 6, 2019
The investigator charged Maksim and Nikolay with the “crime” of studying the Bible
September 5, 2019
FSB officers detained Mikhail at his workplace and confiscated his computer. The investigator initiated a criminal case against Mikhail
September 20, 2019
FSB officers searched Dmitriy’s workplace and seized his phone. The investigator interrogated Dmitriy for four hours, initiated a criminal case against him, and ordered him not to leave the area
October 18, 2021
The criminal trial began
Profiles
We are filled with joy as our brothers in Russia continue to walk in the truth despite persecution.—3 John 4.