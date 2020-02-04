Brothers Stanislav Kim and Nikolay Polevodov Both Face Prosecution in Two Russian Courts, First Verdict Expected on February 4, 2020

On February 4, 2020, the Zheleznodorozhniy Court in the Russian city of Khabarovsk is expected to announce its verdict in the trial involving Brothers Stanislav Kim and Nikolay Polevodov. The prosecutor has demanded that both brothers be sentenced to three years of imprisonment in a general regime colony. However, both brothers are also involved in a second criminal case being heard by the Industrial District Court in the same city.

Brothers Kim and Polevodov were arrested on November 10, 2018. On that day, more than 50 brothers and sisters from Khabarovsk gathered in a rented café for refreshments and an entertainment program. This was not a religious meeting. Soon after the gathering began, several dozen riot police officers and members of the city’s investigative committee burst into the café and arrested those present. Brothers Kim and Polevodov, along with Brother Vitaliy Zhuk, were placed in pretrial detention for more than two months and spent several more months under house arrest.

The verdict on February 4 is for a criminal case against only Brothers Kim and Polevodov, who are being charged for their participation in the gathering. However, authorities have also opened a criminal case against Brothers Kim, Polevodov, and Zhuk, as well as three sisters who attended the gathering. In this case, Brothers Kim and Polevodov are accused of having organized the event. The verdict in that case has not yet been scheduled.

Brothers Kim and Polevodov face a unique situation in that they are defendants in two criminal cases simultaneously. The investigators chose not to combine the cases, so Brothers Kim and Polevodov are forced to attend two trials in different regional courts of Khabarovsk.

Both brothers are married and have children living at home. We know that Jehovah will continue to give our dear brothers and their families holy spirit to guard their hearts and their mental powers, enabling them to stay faithful under test.—Philippians 4:7.