Brothers Shamov, Shchepin, and Udintsev Steadfastly Face Conviction for Their Faith

Russian officers raided 12 homes of Witnesses in Kirov on March 26, 2019. As a result of the raids and an extensive surveillance operation, the prosecutor’s office filed charges against Aleksandr, Andrey, and Yevgeniy. Andrey was detained for two days. The prosecutor considered simple acts of worship to be “extremist.” The brothers’ so-called crimes included reading the Bible and singing Kingdom songs.

The brothers are fully relying on Jehovah, his organization, and the Bible to cope with this persecution. For example, Aleksandr has gained strength from the examples of the “great cloud of witnesses” mentioned in Hebrews chapter 12. He says: “Back then, God’s servants recognized that faith requires courageous actions and endurance. When things get particularly difficult for me, I meditate on their examples. They faced even greater violence and injustice. This helps me to continue putting up a ‘hard fight for the faith.’”—Jude 3.

Andrey has been encouraged by the life stories of faithful Witnesses in Nazi Germany and the former Soviet Union. He relates: “I am in awe of their courage.” He was also impressed with how Jehovah answered their prayers and rewarded their faithfulness. This inspired him to be specific in his requests to Jehovah. He explains: “I prayed for boldness, of course—boldness, boldness, and again, boldness. . . . We are aware that we live in exceptional times. This gives us unique opportunities for service, unique experiences, and a unique confidence in Jehovah.”

We pray for our three brothers and their families. We know that Jehovah will continue to comfort them and make them “firm in every good deed and word.”—2 Thessalonians 2:17.