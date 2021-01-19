Brothers Sergey Britvin and Vadim Levchuk Remain Steadfast Despite Losing Appeal

On January 19, 2021, the Kemerovo Regional Court rejected the appeal of Brothers Sergey Britvin and Vadim Levchuk. Their original four-year prison sentence will now be enforced. Because of the time they have already spent in pretrial detention and under house arrest, they are considered to have served more than three years of their total sentence. As a result, they could be released in approximately one year. Both are resolved to remain steadfast and make the best of their circumstances.

At the conclusion of their original trial, the brothers spoke boldly about their faith in Jehovah and how they have benefited from serving him.

Sergey told the court: “What does the prosecution expect of me? That I should reject my faith? It is precisely that faith in Jehovah that has helped me to better myself and become an honorable Russian citizen. I am grateful to God that he has helped me to save [my] marriage and improve [my] life. Thanks to Jehovah, I found a real purpose in life and confidence in a wonderful future. The most valuable thing that I have is my close relationship with God, Jehovah. I treasure my friendship with him, no matter what they vainly accuse me of.”

Vadim said: “Personally, over the course of this entire process, I have experienced a remarkable calmness because Jehovah is on my side and I am on the side of Jehovah! Whatever the judgment may be, God’s opinion is what remains important to me. It makes no difference to me where I continue to develop qualities that are pleasing to God, like love, joy, peace, kindness, faith, mildness, and self-control.”