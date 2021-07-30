Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Left to right: Brother Roman Gridasov with his wife, Elvira, and Brother Gennadiy German with his wife, Nadezhda, just moments after their release. The brothers were imprisoned for nearly two years

JULY 30, 2021
RUSSIA

Brothers Gennadiy German and Roman Gridasov Released From Russian Prison

Brothers Gennadiy German and Roman Gridasov Released From Russian Prison

On July 29, 2021, Brothers Gennadiy German and Roman Gridasov were released from prison after satisfying their sentences. The brothers were among the five from Saratov who were beaten upon arrival at a prison in Orenburg. Brothers Feliks Makhammadiyev and Aleksey Budenchuk were released in January and July 2021 respectively. Brother Aleksey Miretskiy remains imprisoned in Orenburg and is scheduled to be released in early August 2021.

 

NEWS RELEASES

Brothers Gennadiy German and Roman Gridasov Released From Russian Prison

English
Brothers Gennadiy German and Roman Gridasov Released From Russian Prison
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702021343/univ/art/702021343_univ_sqr_xl.jpg