AUGUST 20, 2020
RUSSIA
Brothers Britvin and Levchuk Face Six and a Half Years in Russian Prison
Scheduled Verdict
September 2, 2020, * Berezovsky City Court of the Kemerovo Region
Proposed Sentence
Six and a half years in prison
Profiles
Sergey Britvin
Date of Birth: August 18, 1965 (Kemerovo Region)
Biography: For decades worked as a crane operator and truck driver. Retired early due to health limitations. Enjoys sports
In 1992, married Natalya. Began studying the Bible in 1995 after learning about God’s promise of a resurrection. Several years later, Natalya decided to study the Bible. She was impressed by Sergey’s faith and how it motivated him to make many positive changes
Vadim Levchuk
Date of Birth: February 6, 1972 (Kemerovo Region)
Biography: Raised in a nonreligious household. Worked as a miner for 14 years
In 1992, began studying the Bible. Married Tatiana in 1997. Has two sons. The whole family respects the Bible. They also enjoy sports and a variety of outdoor activities
Case History
On July 22, 2018, Federal Security Service (FSB) agents raided eight homes of our brothers in the city of Berezovsky. As a result, Brothers Britvin and Levchuk were detained and interrogated. Subsequently, the Central District Court of Kemerovo ordered both brothers to be held in pretrial detention. They remained in detention for nearly a year and a half. On December 25, 2019, the brothers were transferred to house arrest, where they remain.
Brothers Britvin and Levchuk are two of five brothers in the Kemerovo Region facing criminal charges for their faith. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of our brothers and sisters imprisoned in Russia. As Hebrews 13:3 reminds us: “Keep in mind those in prison, as though you were imprisoned with them, and those being mistreated, since you yourselves also are in the body.”
^ par. 3 Subject to change