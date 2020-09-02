Brothers Britvin and Levchuk Face Six and a Half Years in Russian Prison

On July 22, 2018, Federal Security Service (FSB) agents raided eight homes of our brothers in the city of Berezovsky. As a result, Brothers Britvin and Levchuk were detained and interrogated. Subsequently, the Central District Court of Kemerovo ordered both brothers to be held in pretrial detention. They remained in detention for nearly a year and a half. On December 25, 2019, the brothers were transferred to house arrest, where they remain.

Brothers Britvin and Levchuk are two of five brothers in the Kemerovo Region facing criminal charges for their faith. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of our brothers and sisters imprisoned in Russia. As Hebrews 13:3 reminds us: “Keep in mind those in prison, as though you were imprisoned with them, and those being mistreated, since you yourselves also are in the body.”