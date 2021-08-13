Brothers Baranov and Li Remain Calm and Confident in Jehovah

Born: 2001 (Olovyannaya, Trans-Baikal Territory)

Biography: Has two older brothers. Father died in 2013. Loves nature and animals. Was studying forestry before his arrest

Raised by his mother, who is one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The prospect of seeing his father again in the resurrection gives him hope. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017. Enjoys playing the keyboard, writing poetry, and cooking

Personal Comments

How has your relationship with Jehovah grown through this experience?

Thanks to this trial that I have experienced, I am able to rejoice in the fact that no matter how terrible a situation might seem, Jehovah sees our feelings and treats us as individuals. I realized that if doubts of some kind suddenly start to creep into my heart, it means I may be underestimating how wise God is. He is the great strategist, and oftentimes he acts in a way that is most unexpected. Having spent time in a detention center, I came to realize that my trust in him had been put to the test, and in turn, my trust became much stronger.