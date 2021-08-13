AUGUST 13, 2021
RUSSIA
Brothers Baranov and Li Remain Calm and Confident in Jehovah
Time Line
The Vyazemskiy District Court of the Khabarovsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Yegor Baranov and Yen Sen Li. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence
February 2, 2021
Court hearings began in the trial against Yegor and Yen Sen
November 20, 2020
Yegor was released from the pretrial detention center after 177 days
August 26, 2020
The Central District Court of Khabarovsk seized Yen Sen’s car
May 29, 2020
Yegor was sent to a pretrial detention center
May 26, 2020
A criminal case in the Khabarovsk Territory was filed against Yegor and Yen Sen
Profiles
We commend our brothers for continuing to trust in Jehovah and are confident that he will strengthen them to endure.—2 Thessalonians 3:3.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.