Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

From left to right: Brothers Yegor Baranov and Yen Sen Li

AUGUST 13, 2021
RUSSIA

Brothers Baranov and Li Remain Calm and Confident in Jehovah

Brothers Baranov and Li Remain Calm and Confident in Jehovah

Time Line

  1. The Vyazemskiy District Court of the Khabarovsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Yegor Baranov and Yen Sen Li. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence

  2. February 2, 2021

    Court hearings began in the trial against Yegor and Yen Sen

  3. November 20, 2020

    Yegor was released from the pretrial detention center after 177 days

  4. August 26, 2020

    The Central District Court of Khabarovsk seized Yen Sen’s car

  5. May 29, 2020

    Yegor was sent to a pretrial detention center

  6. May 26, 2020

    A criminal case in the Khabarovsk Territory was filed against Yegor and Yen Sen

Profiles

We commend our brothers for continuing to trust in Jehovah and are confident that he will strengthen them to endure.—2 Thessalonians 3:3.

^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.

 

NEWS RELEASES

Brothers Baranov and Li Remain Calm and Confident in Jehovah

English
Brothers Baranov and Li Remain Calm and Confident in Jehovah
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702021106/univ/art/702021106_univ_sqr_xl.jpg