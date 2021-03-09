Brothers Aleksey Berchuk and Dmitriy Golik Face Criminal Conviction in Blagoveshchensk

Early in 2018, government agents secretly installed audio surveillance equipment in the home of Brother Golik. In June 2018, Federal Security Service (FSB) agents raided seven residences of Jehovah’s Witnesses throughout Blagoveshchensk. As a result, a criminal case was launched against Brothers Dmitriy Golik and Aleksey Berchuk. They are accused of organizing so-called extremist activity.

Aleksey was not immediately informed of the criminal charges filed against him. On January 21, 2019, he was detained at the passport control in the Domodedovo Moscow Airport. A senior FSB investigator then escorted Aleksey back to his home city, where he remains under travel restrictions.

Both brothers underscore the value of advance preparation. Dmitriy reflects, “It is better to hope for the best but prepare for the worst.” He continues: “Of course, practical preparation was beneficial. But spiritual preparation was far more valuable. Under persecution, what is important isn’t how clever we are or how well we can hide from our persecutors, but our loyalty to God. Jesus could have successfully hidden from his enemies too, but that wasn’t his goal. As his disciples, our goal is not to avoid difficulties, but to face them in a dignified manner.”

Aleksey adds: “It would be a mistake to think, ‘This can’t happen to me.’ It is clear Jehovah is allowing this to take place. If you mentally acknowledge this in advance and develop a positive attitude, then, when it does happen, it will be far easier to accept and endure it, relying on Jehovah’s help.”

We know our brothers in Russia, including Aleksey, Dmitriy, and their wives, will continue to echo the psalmist’s words: “Look! God is my helper; Jehovah is with those supporting me.”—Psalm 54:3, 4.