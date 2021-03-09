MARCH 9, 2021
RUSSIA
Brothers Aleksey Berchuk and Dmitriy Golik Face Criminal Conviction in Blagoveshchensk
Scheduled Verdict
The Blagoveshchenskiy City Court of the Amur Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Aleksey Berchuk and Dmitriy Golik. *
Profiles
Aleksey Berchuk
Born: 1975 (Kartaly, Chelyabinsk Region)
Biography: Has worked in construction and finish carpentry. Began studying the Bible in the 1990’s. He gave up violent sports and now enjoys playing soccer with friends. Baptized in 1998. Married his wife, Anna, in 2008
Dmitriy Golik
Born: 1987 (Tokhoy, Republic of Buryatia)
Biography: Works as a Chinese-to-Russian translator. He enjoys weight training, soccer, and playing guitar
His entire family began studying the Bible in the 1990’s. He was baptized in 2002. When conscripted for military service, he requested alternative civilian service. Was assigned to work in a nursing home. Married his wife, Kristina, in 2012. Together they are learning English and Chinese to expand their ministry
Case History
Early in 2018, government agents secretly installed audio surveillance equipment in the home of Brother Golik. In June 2018, Federal Security Service (FSB) agents raided seven residences of Jehovah’s Witnesses throughout Blagoveshchensk. As a result, a criminal case was launched against Brothers Dmitriy Golik and Aleksey Berchuk. They are accused of organizing so-called extremist activity.
Aleksey was not immediately informed of the criminal charges filed against him. On January 21, 2019, he was detained at the passport control in the Domodedovo Moscow Airport. A senior FSB investigator then escorted Aleksey back to his home city, where he remains under travel restrictions.
Both brothers underscore the value of advance preparation. Dmitriy reflects, “It is better to hope for the best but prepare for the worst.” He continues: “Of course, practical preparation was beneficial. But spiritual preparation was far more valuable. Under persecution, what is important isn’t how clever we are or how well we can hide from our persecutors, but our loyalty to God. Jesus could have successfully hidden from his enemies too, but that wasn’t his goal. As his disciples, our goal is not to avoid difficulties, but to face them in a dignified manner.”
Aleksey adds: “It would be a mistake to think, ‘This can’t happen to me.’ It is clear Jehovah is allowing this to take place. If you mentally acknowledge this in advance and develop a positive attitude, then, when it does happen, it will be far easier to accept and endure it, relying on Jehovah’s help.”
We know our brothers in Russia, including Aleksey, Dmitriy, and their wives, will continue to echo the psalmist’s words: “Look! God is my helper; Jehovah is with those supporting me.”—Psalm 54:3, 4.
^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.