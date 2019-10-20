Brothers Aleksandr Polozov and Stepan Shevelev Experience Rich Blessings Despite Persecution

Aleksandr Polozov

Born: 1970 (Torzhok, Tver Region)

Biography: As a young man, interested in hockey and swimming. Worked in emergency rescue services. Married Svetlana in 1998. They enjoy riding bikes and traveling

Began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 1990’s. Baptized in 1995

Personal Comments

How did Jehovah sustain you while you were in the detention center?

After my first interrogation, I was taken to a cell. . . . My cellmate asked me why I was detained. I explained that I had been charged because of my faith in God. . . . He said: “Look under the table.” I looked, and there on a shelf were two Bibles. I could not believe my eyes! . . . From my very first day, I had a copy of God’s Word. I am grateful to Jehovah that he showed his support in such a remarkable way.

How have you benefited from the support of brothers and sisters?

There is no way to overstate the value of the support that the brothers and sisters provide. On the morning of one very cold day, the brothers greeted me with applause when I was being transported from the detention center to court. Then, at 6:00 p.m., they again applauded as I was being led back into the prison transport vehicle. For me, that was something very precious, and it gave a wonderful witness.