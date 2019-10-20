JANUARY 24, 2022
RUSSIA
Brothers Aleksandr Polozov and Stepan Shevelev Experience Rich Blessings Despite Persecution
The Norilsk City Court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Aleksandr Polozov and Stepan Shevelev. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Time Line
October 20, 2019
Special forces surrounded a campsite in the city of Norilsk. More than 50 Witnesses were detained
October 26, 2019
Aleksandr arrested and placed in pretrial detention
January 21, 2020
Aleksandr released after nearly three months of detainment
February 19, 2020
Aleksandr was placed on a list of extremists and his bank accounts were blocked
May 6, 2021
Stepan was accused of “entering into a criminal conspiracy” with Aleksandr. Stepan’s alleged “crimes” included praying and preaching
Profiles
We are confident that Jehovah will continue to support our dear brothers who faithfully ‘keep up the pursuit’ of righteousness despite persecution.—Judges 8:4.