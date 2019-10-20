Skip to content

From left to right: Brother Aleksandr Polozov and his wife, Svetlana; and Brother Stepan Shevelev and his wife, Oksana

JANUARY 24, 2022
RUSSIA

Brothers Aleksandr Polozov and Stepan Shevelev Experience Rich Blessings Despite Persecution

The Norilsk City Court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Aleksandr Polozov and Stepan Shevelev. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Time Line

  1. October 20, 2019

    Special forces surrounded a campsite in the city of Norilsk. More than 50 Witnesses were detained

  2. October 26, 2019

    Aleksandr arrested and placed in pretrial detention

  3. January 21, 2020

    Aleksandr released after nearly three months of detainment

  4. February 19, 2020

    Aleksandr was placed on a list of extremists and his bank accounts were blocked

  5. May 6, 2021

    Stepan was accused of “entering into a criminal conspiracy” with Aleksandr. Stepan’s alleged “crimes” included praying and preaching

Profiles

We are confident that Jehovah will continue to support our dear brothers who faithfully ‘keep up the pursuit’ of righteousness despite persecution.—Judges 8:4.

 

NEWS RELEASES

English
