Brothers Akopov, Samsonov, and Sultanov Rely on Jehovah While on Trial

On Saturday, August 26, 2017, armed police officers surrounded 18 of Jehovah’s Witnesses who were vacationing at a lake near Neftekumsk. The group, which included children and elderly ones, was taken by bus to a police station and interrogated for three hours. Afterward, many brothers and sisters in Neftekumsk were put under surveillance and had their homes searched. Aleksandr, Konstantin, and Shamil were subsequently detained and spent almost a full year in pretrial detention.

Aleksandr admits that he feared imprisonment because he deals with anxiety and has health problems. He supplicated Jehovah for the mental and emotional strength to endure prison. “Often there were situations when I told Jehovah that I could not go on,” recalls Aleksandr. “I cannot believe that I was able to endure [nearly] a year in the detention center.” Jehovah answered his prayers by helping him to recall Bible verses when he did not have access to a Bible. He wrote down every verse he could recall, reviewed one verse every morning, and thought about ways it could help him in his situation. This enabled him to see his detention through Jehovah’s eyes.

Konstantin’s courage was buoyed by the many letters his wife wrote to him. In one letter, he recalls, his wife suggested that he consider his trials as adventures. “That amused me, and later things really did become a bit easier,” relates Konstantin.

Shamil says that the first few months in the pretrial detention center were the most difficult. “Things became easier over time,” recalls Shamil. “This was proof that I had not been abandoned.” During this time, he learned to show trust in Jehovah by not worrying too much about future trials.

All three brothers are under travel restrictions and cannot use the phone or Internet. These limitations make it difficult for Aleksandr to get needed medical care and prevent Konstantin from doing his work as a computer programmer. Despite these challenges, the brothers are determined to stay faithful to their God.

We know that Jehovah will bless these brothers as they continue to rely on him.—Psalm 20:7.