Brotherly Advice Strengthens Brother Vitaliy Omelchenko to Cope With Persecution

Vitaliy Omelchenko

Born: 1979 (Roslyakovo, Murmansk Region)

Biography: Enjoys ballroom dancing, skiing, ice skating, and singing. Served in the army for two years

Began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2000. Baptized in 2001. Married Natalya in 2013. A year later, she became seriously ill and is now disabled

Personal Comments

Is there something encouraging someone has said to you that has helped you endure your trial?

One brother who is like a father to me wrote a letter to me from his detention center. He said: “You and I have talked in the past about the need to be courageous, firm, brave, loyal, and to display absolute trust and not to give way to any doubts. Now the time has come for us to prove these things by our actions.”

What has helped you remain firm when untruths were being told about you?

Matthew 5:11 reminds me that people will “lyingly say every sort of wicked thing against you.” This helped me cope with the effects of the lies being told during the trial. I often reminded myself of just how insignificant humans are in comparison to Jehovah.

What advice would you give to others regarding how to use the time to prepare for possible persecution?

Pray to Jehovah for his help to display courage and to trust in him even in the small things. Continue to attend congregation meetings and to have an active share in them. Spend time in the ministry with your fellow believers. Then when we do face persecution, we will continue to experience that same feeling of togetherness.