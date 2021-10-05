Skip to content

Brother Vitaliy Omelchenko

OCTOBER 5, 2021
RUSSIA

Brotherly Advice Strengthens Brother Vitaliy Omelchenko to Cope With Persecution

Time Line

  1. The District Court of the Murmansk Region will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Vitaliy Omelchenko. * The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence

  2. January 29, 2021

    Criminal case against Vitaliy sent to the court

  3. January 20, 2020

    Detained by law enforcement officers for interrogation. Held for two days before being released. Restricted from communicating with others involved in the case and using the Internet

  4. December 23, 2019

    The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Murmansk Region initiated a criminal case against Vitaliy. His alleged crime is practicing his religion as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in his own home

Profile

As Vitaliy continues to take full advantage of the instruction and comfort he has received from the Scriptures, we are encouraged by the example he sets.—Romans 15:4.

^ par. 3 Advance notice of the verdict date is not always available.

NEWS RELEASES

