Brother and Sister Krutyakov and Brothers Nikiforov and Zherebtsov Trust in Jehovah While Under Trial

On September 30, 2019, the Investigative Committee of Russia in the Moscow region initiated criminal cases against Brothers Vitaliy Nikiforov, Konstantin Zherebtsov, Yuriy Krutyakov and his wife, Sister Zinaida Krutyakova. Two days later, authorities searched all of their homes.

Vitaliy, Konstantin, and Zinaida were interrogated at length and then detained for one night. They were then placed under house arrest.

On March 5, 2020, Yuriy was sent to a pretrial detention center. Since then, he has been transferred to three different facilities. He remains in custody.

Konstantin relates that prayer has been vital during this ongoing ordeal. The night of the raids, he asked Jehovah for help to deal with the anxiety. He says: “By our calm and respectful attitude toward the authorities, my family and I gave a witness, thereby showing that God’s people are peaceful and obey the law.”

Konstantin continues: “When things are tough, the verse at Zechariah 2:8 helps to encourage and strengthen me. It reminds me that Jehovah cares for and values me; he is assuring me that he will guard me like the pupil of his eye.”

As our three brothers and dear sister continue to throw their burdens on Jehovah, we are certain that he will continue to sustain them.—Psalm 55:22.