Brother Yevgeniy Yakku Relies on Jehovah for Wisdom During Court Proceedings

On the morning of February 18, 2019, Russian authorities raided Brother Yevgeniy Yakku’s home and arrested him for being involved in “extremist” activities. Local police officers took Yevgeniy into custody. He was detained for two days. His friends and family were not informed of his whereabouts.

Following his release, Yevgeniy was restricted from leaving his house at night, holding any type of gathering in his home, and communicating with others involved in the case, whether by phone, email, or the Internet. Some seven months later, the court lifted some of his restrictions and allowed him to leave home in the evenings.

On November 25, 2019, Yevgeniy was charged with organizing “extremist” activities. Subsequently, more charges were brought against him. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison. As a result of the charges against him, Yevgeniy lost his job, had his bank accounts frozen, and had two cars seized.

Throughout this ordeal, Yevgeniy and Irina have strengthened their trust in Jehovah. Irina states: “When I see how Jehovah provides specific answers to my prayers and takes care of Zhenya [Yevgeniy] and me, the feelings of gratitude I experience are indescribable.”

For example, Irina specifically prayed to Jehovah to give her husband a calm heart and the ability to express his beliefs well during his hearings. Yevgeniy prayed for the same thing. He says: “Every time I needed to go to the investigative committee or to hearings, I asked Jehovah for wisdom.” He feels Jehovah answered his prayers. “I would say what I needed to say but not say too much.” He adds: “Jehovah is showing me that he has not abandoned me and answers my prayers in noticeable ways. Now, I see his hand in my life even more clearly.”

As we await the verdict, we know Jehovah will continue to give Yevgeniy the courage to make a defense “with a mild temper and deep respect.”—1 Peter 3:15.