Brother Yevgeniy Spirin Faces Seven Years of Imprisonment in Russia

The Furmanovsky City Court of the Ivanovo Region could announce its verdict as early as July 14, 2020, in the case involving Brother Yevgeniy Spirin. The prosecutor has requested that Brother Spirin be sentenced to seven years in prison.

Brother Spirin, at 34 years of age, is charged with organizing the activities of an “extremist” organization. The case against him was initiated on January 21, 2019, by a regional Federal Security Service (FSB) investigator. Six days later, FSB agents raided the home of Brother Spirin and his wife, Natalya. The Oktyabrsky District Court of the Ivanovo Region ordered that Brother Spirin be kept in pretrial detention for at least two months, solely based on his being one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. His detention was subsequently extended.

He was released from the pretrial detention facility on July 5, 2019, and placed under house arrest after spending 160 days in custody. On December 18, 2019, the Oktyabrsky District Court of the Ivanovo Region ordered that Brother Spirin be released from house arrest over the objections of the investigators. No additional restrictive measures were imposed.

We pray in full confidence that our loving heavenly Father, Jehovah, will continue to be with all of our brothers in Russia who are being persecuted for their faith.—1 Peter 4:14.