FEBRUARY 12, 2020
RUSSIA
Brother Yevgeniy Aksenov Faces Criminal Charges for Discussing Bible Principles
The Zheleznodorozhniy District Court in Khabarovsk will announce its verdict on Friday, February 14, 2020, in the trial involving Brother Yevgeniy Aksenov. The prosecution has requested a three-year prison sentence.
On April 21, 2018, Brother Aksenov gathered with friends and acquaintances in a hotel conference room to discuss the Bible. On that occasion, he spoke to those assembled about how Bible principles can strengthen families. For this reason, he was accused of a “socially dangerous crime” and charged with “organizing the activities of an extremist organization.” The trial began on October 21, 2019.
As Brother Aksenov’s trial comes to a close, we pray that he and his family will continue to look to Jehovah for support, confident in Jehovah’s inspired promise that his loyal ones will “lack nothing.”—Psalm 34:9.